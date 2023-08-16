Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Reportedly Separate After Just Over a Year of Marriage

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After what is being billed by TMZ as a “nuclear argument that involves allegations of cheating,” Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari have separated, the outlet reports.

“About a week ago, Sam confronted Britney over rumors she stepped out on him,” TMZ reports. “We do not know if the rumor has any basis in fact, but we’re told Sam believed it and the two had a huge fight.”

Sources told TMZ that Asghari has moved out of their shared home and is now living in a place of his own. “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” a source told the outlet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Apparently, trouble has been brewing for months, and Asghari “wasn’t sleeping at the house much, and we’re told Britney has gotten physical with him in blowout fights that include frequent screaming matches,” TMZ writes.

Britney Spears meets Lance Bass' twins with husband Sam Asghari earlier this summer (Image credit: Twitter)