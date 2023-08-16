Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Reportedly Separate After Just Over a Year of Marriage

The couple wed in June 2022 and have been together since 2016.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

After what is being billed by TMZ as a “nuclear argument that involves allegations of cheating,” Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari have separated, the outlet reports.

“About a week ago, Sam confronted Britney over rumors she stepped out on him,” TMZ reports. “We do not know if the rumor has any basis in fact, but we’re told Sam believed it and the two had a huge fight.”

Sources told TMZ that Asghari has moved out of their shared home and is now living in a place of his own. “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” a source told the outlet.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Apparently, trouble has been brewing for months, and Asghari “wasn’t sleeping at the house much, and we’re told Britney has gotten physical with him in blowout fights that include frequent screaming matches,” TMZ writes.

Britney Spears meets Lance Bass' twins with husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears meets Lance Bass' twins with husband Sam Asghari earlier this summer

(Image credit: Twitter)

Spears and Asghari started dating in 2016 after he was cast in one of her music videos. He proposed in September 2021, and they married at their Thousand Oaks home in June 2022 in front of about 60 guests, including Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, and Madonna.

Topics
Britney Spears
Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸