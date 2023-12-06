Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Is "Really Making an Effort" After Spending Her Birthday With Her, Source Says

Britney Spears has spoken very candidly about her differences with mom Lynne Spears over the years, especially during her conservatorship and in the aftermath of it.
But it's now looking like the superstar and her mom may be on the road to reconciliation, after Lynne attended Britney's birthday party recently (her birthday is on Dec. 2, and she is a Sagittarius queen). Britney's brother Bryan was also there to celebrate her.
Lynne is trying really hard to make up with her eldest daughter, a source has told People.
The insider added that the singer "is still hurt, because she feels her mom could have done more to help her, but she has very few friends and really needs to just be with family."
The source added, "Her mom does love her. There is no doubt about that," and also claimed that "Britney can be very stubborn," but that Lynne is "very apologetic to Britney" and "takes full blame."
After Lynne was spotted leaving Britney's party, a source told People, "Being together and celebrating her birthday was a really nice moment for the family."
Back in May, Britney wrote on Instagram, "My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!
"Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!"
A post shared by Maria River Red
A photo posted by britneyspears on
Around the time Britney's conservatorship ended, however, she accused Lynne of originating the idea for it, even though her dad Jamie was the one to act as her conservator.
"Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life," Britney wrote on Instagram at the time.
Hopefully, the two women are on their way to finding a way forward for their relationship.
