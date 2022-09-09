Buckingham Palace Shared a Schedule of Mourning Following the Queen’s Passing

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Though the Queen sadly passed on Sept. 8, plans for what would happen at the time of her death had been in place for years, and we knew many of the events that would follow.
While a date for the monarch's funeral has not yet been confirmed, it will likely take place in Westminster Abbey, and Elizabeth II's body is expected to be laid to rest at St George's Chapel in Windsor.
Now, Buckingham Palace has shared an official schedule of observations, which royal reporter Omid Scobie relayed via Twitter.
Scobie wrote, "Buckingham Palace have shared details of mourning and condolence arrangements, including King Charles’ wish that a period of Royal Mourning is observed 'from now until seven days after the Queen’s Funeral,' and the timings of gun salutes in London today."
The period of mourning at the royal residences "will be observed by Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties."
Measures include the half-masting of the flags on royal residences, which is a sign of respect, the royal gun salute in London’s Hyde Park at 1 p.m. BST (8 a.m. EST), and the closure of the residences.
The statement from Buckingham Palace also includes guidance for "members of the public who wish to leave floral tributes at Royal Residences." This indicates where flowers may be left at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Sandringham Estate, Balmoral Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, and at Hillsborough Castle.
Though there are no "physical books of condolences" at the residences, there is one online which well wishers can contribute to here.
Buckingham Palace have shared details of mourning and condolence arrangements, including King Charles’ wish that a period of Royal Mourning is observed “from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral,” and the timings of gun salutes in London today. pic.twitter.com/W0JTr44BzTSeptember 9, 2022
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
What Will Happen to the Queen’s Dogs After Her Passing?
We don't exactly know yet, but experts have some thoughts.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Has Returned to Windsor, While King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Are Expected in London Today
Harry is staying in the UK for the time being.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden React to the Queen’s Death
They met with her in June 2021.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What Will Happen to the Queen’s Dogs After Her Passing?
We don't exactly know yet, but experts have some thoughts.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Has Returned to Windsor, While King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Are Expected in London Today
Harry is staying in the UK for the time being.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden React to the Queen’s Death
They met with her in June 2021.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Super Rare Photos of Queen Elizabeth as a Young Woman
From childhood snapshots to portraits as a young princess, beautiful and rare photos of the late Queen Elizabeth as a young woman.
By Mehera Bonner
-
Celebrities React to the Passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Elton John, Naomi Campbell, and more have taken to social media to mourn the late monarch.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's Relationship: A Timeline
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne as king.
By The Editors
-
Who Is Next in Line for the British Throne, Explained
And yes—Harry and Archie are still in the line of succession.
By Andrea Park
-
Will Camilla Parker-Bowles Be Queen Now?
Now that the Queen has passed away at the age of 96, Camilla's husband, Charles, is poised to serve as king.
By Iris Goldsztajn