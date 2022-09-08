Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: What We Know

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth at the age of 96, all eyes have turned to Buckingham Palace for next steps regarding her funeral proceedings. “Operation London Bridge,” the code name for the the plans, will have been put into effect immediately following her passing.

Based on documents obtained by Politico in 2021 , the first step was for Elizabeth’s private secretary Edward Young to info all high-ranking officials about the news of the Queen’s death. Once the family had been notified, every flag at Whitehall, where the British government is housed in London, would have been be lowered to half-mast.

The Queen’s body will be moved from Balmoral Castle, where she was placed under medical supervision on the morning of September 8, on September 9, per an official statement from Buckingham Palace posted to their official website,

Insofar as a funeral, formal proceedings are tentatively expected to take place 10 days after her death, which would be September 18. The service is expected to be held at the iconic Westminster Abbey, where she was crowned on June 2, 1953. During the service, there will be a two-minutes-long silence held across the nation in remembrance of Her Majesty.

Following the ceremony, a ceremonial procession will accompany the coffin to Hyde Park, where it will then be transferred from a gun carriage to an official state hearse. The late Queen will most likely be buried at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, more specifically in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. Both her father, the late King George VI, the Queen Mother, and her sister, Princess Margaret, are also laid to rest in the same place. The body of her late husband, Prince Philip, will also be moved to be alongside her. It’s been said that Windsor Castle was her favorite of all the royal homes.

This page will be updated.