Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom Are Teaming Up to Co-Host a Podcast Together, and Its Name Is Very Kardashian-Inspired

Well, we can confidently file this in the “didn’t see it coming” drawer, but it actually makes a lot of sense: Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom are co-hosting a forthcoming podcast together, “Keeping Up with Sports,” its name a clear homage to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality show on E! that introduced the world to the Kardashian-Jenner family and on which both appeared frequently.
Page Six reports that the duo “will talk all things athletics” on their new show, and it appears that three episodes have been recorded thus far, with the first set to debut in a couple of weeks. Their first guest, according to a press release, will be boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard. “The award-winning hosts take on all sports, each with a unique personality and opinion,” the show’s website reads.
Jenner and Odom’s paths obviously crossed when both were married to women in the Kar-Jenner family—Jenner to Kris Jenner, who were married for 22 years before their divorce in 2015, and Odom to Khloé Kardashian, who split after four years of marriage in 2013. Kardashian rescinded the dissolution of their marriage after Odom overdosed in a Las Vegas brothel in 2015, but once Odom completely recovered, Kardashian refiled for divorce. It was finalized in 2016.
But Jenner and Odom’s commonalities extend far beyond their exes. Both are world-class athletes, Jenner a gold medalist at the 1976 Olympics, and Odom a standout for the Los Angeles Lakers for many years. The duo will be joined by a third host, Zach Hirsch.
“It’s unclear how Kris feels about this pair of Kardashian exes teaming up together, but Caitlyn made it clear last year that she and the momager no longer keep in touch,” Page Six writes. Appearing on the U.K. daytime talk show This Morning, Jenner said “If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her, and when you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others,” she said. “I certainly see them, and we do this and that.” She added “I’m much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don’t really have any more contact with her. It’s kind of sad, because we went through a lot.”
This doesn’t seem to be the case for Odom and Kardashian, who seem to be on more amicable terms. Yesterday, Kardashian posted a birthday tribute to her brother, Rob, featuring kids True and Tatum—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—taking part in a musical number for their uncle. Odom wrote in the comments on the post “My Family!!”
“Lamar and Rob formed a close bond throughout the athlete’s relationship with Khloé,” E! News reports. “And even though their marriage came to an end, Lamar has continued to show love for the Kardashian family, as they’ve shown him in return.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
