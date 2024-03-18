Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom Are Teaming Up to Co-Host a Podcast Together, and Its Name Is Very Kardashian-Inspired

Well, we can confidently file this in the “didn’t see it coming” drawer, but it actually makes a lot of sense: Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom are co-hosting a forthcoming podcast together, “Keeping Up with Sports,” its name a clear homage to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality show on E! that introduced the world to the Kardashian-Jenner family and on which both appeared frequently.

Page Six reports that the duo “will talk all things athletics” on their new show, and it appears that three episodes have been recorded thus far, with the first set to debut in a couple of weeks. Their first guest, according to a press release, will be boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard. “The award-winning hosts take on all sports, each with a unique personality and opinion,” the show’s website reads.

Lamar and Bruce (prior to transitioning to Caitlyn) bonded over sports and their shared careers as world-class athletes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner and Odom’s paths obviously crossed when both were married to women in the Kar-Jenner family—Jenner to Kris Jenner, who were married for 22 years before their divorce in 2015, and Odom to Khloé Kardashian, who split after four years of marriage in 2013. Kardashian rescinded the dissolution of their marriage after Odom overdosed in a Las Vegas brothel in 2015, but once Odom completely recovered, Kardashian refiled for divorce. It was finalized in 2016.

But Jenner and Odom’s commonalities extend far beyond their exes. Both are world-class athletes, Jenner a gold medalist at the 1976 Olympics, and Odom a standout for the Los Angeles Lakers for many years. The duo will be joined by a third host, Zach Hirsch.

Jenner in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Odom in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s unclear how Kris feels about this pair of Kardashian exes teaming up together, but Caitlyn made it clear last year that she and the momager no longer keep in touch,” Page Six writes. Appearing on the U.K. daytime talk show This Morning , Jenner said “If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her, and when you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others,” she said. “I certainly see them, and we do this and that.” She added “I’m much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don’t really have any more contact with her. It’s kind of sad, because we went through a lot.”

Kim Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lamar and Bruce in 2012; they met three years prior when Lamar married Khloé in 2009 (Image credit: Getty Images)

This doesn’t seem to be the case for Odom and Kardashian, who seem to be on more amicable terms. Yesterday, Kardashian posted a birthday tribute to her brother, Rob, featuring kids True and Tatum—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—taking part in a musical number for their uncle. Odom wrote in the comments on the post “My Family!!”

The family at the 2011 launch of Unbreakable, Khloé and Lamar's fragrance (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Lamar and Rob formed a close bond throughout the athlete’s relationship with Khloé,” E! News reports. “And even though their marriage came to an end, Lamar has continued to show love for the Kardashian family, as they’ve shown him in return.”