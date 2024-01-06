Cameron Diaz Breaks Her Silence After Being Named in Jeffrey Epstein Documents

Cameron Diaz has spoken out after being revealed as one of 187 names included in the unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents.

The courts released this list on January 3, and the list included everyone who had come up in the various court proceedings for the late disgraced millionaire.

Diaz was by no means the only notable name on that list: other boldfaced named listed included Naomi Campbell, Michael Jackson, David Copperfield, and former U.S. presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

Diaz's publicist spoke to Page Six to clear up the matter. “Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever, regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied that he knew her," they said.

Court documents demonstrate that this may be the case, as you can see exactly how the actress' name came up in the testimonial.

Johanna Sjoberg, one of Epstein’s alleged victims, claimed in a deposition that the financier bragged about knowing big stars like Diaz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bruce Willis, and others.

When asked if this was simply "name dropping," Sjoberg clarified that it was. She was then asked whether she had met Diaz, to which she firmly responded, "No."

It seems like Diaz had no relationship with Epstein, and likely never visited his infamous island. This isn't the case for many of the other names on the list, such as the disgraced Prince Andrew, who was accused of sexually assaulting some of the young women Epstein allegedly sex-trafficked, which included Sjoberg.