Cameron Diaz Made a Rare TV Appearance to Show Off a Brand-New Lob

Since quitting acting in 2014, Cameron Diaz has kept her public appearances to a minimum. Well, as minimal as she can when she has an extremely-famous family. Still, the 51-year-old steps back into the spotlight to remind us of her charm. On Wednesday, October 25, Diaz made a rare appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While she was technically there to dish on her family and Eras Tour experience, the actress gave us our own talking point when she stepped out with a new haircut: A blunt lob that worked wonders with her fine blonde strands.

Diaz paired her shoulder-grazing new hairstyle, which was styled straight with a blunt edge and middle part, with a black suit, black stilettos, and tiny gold hoop earrings. Her lips were painted an orange-y red color, while her eyes were given a simple smoky shadow.

Her new lob was a bit longer than the iconic cut Diaz wore in 2006'sThe Holiday and had quite a few inches compared to her iconic There's Something About Mary bob. Nostalgia aside, it's worth noting that this cut is a big change-up from her haircut earlier this year. For her sister-in-law Sofia Richie's April wedding, Diaz wore her hair long and curled.

The actress has previously been open about her low-key beauty approach, revealing during a March 2022 episode of Michelle Visage's Rule Breakers podcast that she rarely looks in the mirror these days, let alone wash her face. "I'm like wild. I'm like a wild animal, like a beast," she said while discussing her appearance. "I don't care, like, literally the last thing I think about on a daily basis—like, maybe not at all during the day—is, 'what do I look like?'"