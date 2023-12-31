Cardi B Holds Nothing Back In a Candid Goodbye Message to 2023

Cardi B is saying goodbye to 2023 with a hefty dose of honesty.
On Saturday, Dec. 30, the award-winning rapper and proud mom sent a poignant message to her fans ahead of the New Year... and a promise to leave some of what she referred to as "toxicity" behind as 2023 comes to an end.
"I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today... but we not taking that into 2024," Cardi B posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Now have a good day. No make it a bad day!"
I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today… but we not taking that into 2024. Now have a good day. No make it a bad day! pic.twitter.com/e7xV8Cl3JBDecember 30, 2023
The rapper was likely referring to fan backlash after she was spotted with her ex, fellow rapper Offset.
In an X chatroom, Cardi seemed to respond to fans' reaction to her spending time with Offset sans their children and in addition to some holiday time as a family.
"I appreciate all the love, I even appreciate that some of you guys feel a certain type of way," she said at the time. "It just shows me that you guys love me so much that you want to impress me and stuff. And I love all of you guys and please don't feel some type of way."
According to TMZ, Cardi B also liked a Real Housewives of Atlanta meme on her X feed that essentially shamed the people who are making up "fake stories about her and Offset."
A photo posted by iamcardib on
One thing is for sure: Cardi B is not here to play—in 2023, 2024, or beyond.
