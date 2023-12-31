Cardi B Holds Nothing Back In a Candid Goodbye Message to 2023

"Now have a good day. No make it a bad day!"

ardi B Hosts The Stafford Room on December 23, 2023 in New York City.
By Danielle Campoamor
Cardi B is saying goodbye to 2023 with a hefty dose of honesty.

On Saturday, Dec. 30, the award-winning rapper and proud mom sent a poignant message to her fans ahead of the New Year... and a promise to leave some of what she referred to as "toxicity" behind as 2023 comes to an end.

"I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today... but we not taking that into 2024," Cardi B posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Now have a good day. No make it a bad day!"

The rapper was likely referring to fan backlash after she was spotted with her ex, fellow rapper Offset.

In an X chatroom, Cardi seemed to respond to fans' reaction to her spending time with Offset sans their children and in addition to some holiday time as a family.

"I appreciate all the love, I even appreciate that some of you guys feel a certain type of way," she said at the time. "It just shows me that you guys love me so much that you want to impress me and stuff. And I love all of you guys and please don't feel some type of way."

According to TMZ, Cardi B also liked a Real Housewives of Atlanta meme on her X feed that essentially shamed the people who are making up "fake stories about her and Offset."

One thing is for sure: Cardi B is not here to play—in 2023, 2024, or beyond.

Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.

