Cardi B Holds Nothing Back In a Candid Goodbye Message to 2023

Cardi B is saying goodbye to 2023 with a hefty dose of honesty.



On Saturday, Dec. 30, the award-winning rapper and proud mom sent a poignant message to her fans ahead of the New Year... and a promise to leave some of what she referred to as "toxicity" behind as 2023 comes to an end.



"I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today... but we not taking that into 2024," Cardi B posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Now have a good day. No make it a bad day!"

I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today… but we not taking that into 2024. Now have a good day. No make it a bad day!

The rapper was likely referring to fan backlash after she was spotted with her ex, fellow rapper Offset.



In an X chatroom, Cardi seemed to respond to fans' reaction to her spending time with Offset sans their children and in addition to some holiday time as a family.



"I appreciate all the love, I even appreciate that some of you guys feel a certain type of way," she said at the time. "It just shows me that you guys love me so much that you want to impress me and stuff. And I love all of you guys and please don't feel some type of way."



According to TMZ, Cardi B also liked a Real Housewives of Atlanta meme on her X feed that essentially shamed the people who are making up "fake stories about her and Offset."

One thing is for sure: Cardi B is not here to play—in 2023, 2024, or beyond.