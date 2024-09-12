Cardi B Gives Birth to Baby Girl: "The Prettiest Lil Thing"
The rapper welcomed a daughter on Sept. 7.
"La Bebe" is here.
Cardi B shared some exciting news on Instagram Thursday, Sept. 12, announcing she'd given birth to a daughter — her third child with estranged husband Offset — over the weekend.
"The prettiest lil thing 🌸🌸 9/7/24 💖💖" she captioned the post, which included a variety of photos and videos of her new addition to the family.
The "WAP" singer didn't include her daughter's name in the post, but she did share some sweet photos of herself posing with the baby girl and her family.
And although Cardi B filed for divorce from husband Offset, she posed with the father of her three kids along with their 3-year-old son, Wave, and daughter Kulture, 6.
The singer also showed a photo of herself breastfeeding the new baby and several videos, including a clip of Offset enjoying some skin-to-skin contact with his newborn daughter.
Of course, Cardi B was still glammed up, even in a hospital bed, wearing a bedazzled silk robe and stacks of bracelets in one adorable video with her new addition.
In another snap, she wore a colorful green and pink robe and beamed at the camera while her baby wore an adorable pink hat trimmed with a bow.
The "I Like It" singer only announced her pregnancy a month ago, posting on Instagram August 1 and writing, "With every ending comes a new beginning!"
As for the baby's name, watch this space.
Cardi B Gives Birth to Baby GIrl
A photo posted by on
Kristin Contino joined Marie Claire as its Senior Royal and Celebrity editor in 2024. She's covered major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation over the years, placing a particular focus on the British royal family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
