Cate Blanchett Says She's "Middle Class" Despite Having an Estimated $95 Million Net Worth

Cate Blanchett has left some fans scratching their heads in confusion after claiming she is "middle class" despite her reportedly overwhelming net worth.

On Monday, May 20, while participating in a United Nations (UN) press conference held during this year's Cannes Film Festival, the famed Lord of the Rings actor spoke about her time as a goodwill ambassador as well as her ongoing efforts to elevate refugee filmmakers and their work.

“I’m white, I’m privileged, I’m middle class, and I think, you know, one can be accused of having a bit of a white savior complex, but to be perfectly honest, my interaction with the refugees in the field and also in resettled environments has totally changed my perspective on the world,” she said, according to a video of the conversation shared on TikTok by the Associated Press.

Known not only for her work onscreen but for her humanitarian efforts, Blanchett went on to say that she's "utterly grateful" for the experiences she has gained as a goodwill ambassador while also encouraging people with equally large platforms to build "a dialogue with these people."

“I’ve met some extraordinary people with extraordinary creative talents and amazing perspective,” she added.



While Blanchett's comments were no doubt well-intentioned, fans and listeners alike were baffled by her decision to call herself "middle class" despite having an estimated net worth of $95 million.

"You think you're middle class, Cate Blanchett?" one person wrote in the Associate Press' TikTok account's comment section.

"I love Cate Blanchett, but in what world is she 'middle class' she’s been in two major franchises and is worth an estimated 90 million," another commented.

"All this is very wonderful and very cool but can we back up and unpack 'MIDDLE CLASS' rq??!" another posted.

"Cate Blanchett is estimated to be $95 million," another commented. "That is far from middle class. Still ❤️ her."

According to the Pew Research Center, the median income of those considered to live in middle-class households in 2020 was $90,131.

According to the same Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. government data, the middle class has been steadily shrinking since the early 70s—the percentage of Americans considered to live in middle-class households decreased from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021.

(If you're wondering if you fall into the "middle class" category, you can always check via this Pew Research Center income calculator...just in case you want to avoid any confusion in the distant future, of course.)