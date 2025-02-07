32 Celebrities Who Got to Meet the British Royal Family

From Marilyn Monroe to Miley Cyrus.

Celebrities meeting royals
Here's a chicken-or-the-egg dilemma for you: Do celebrities get more starstruck when meeting royals, or do royals get more starstruck when meeting celebrities? Whatever the case, so many of our coolest singers, actors, and performers have gotten to shake hands, chat, and even party with members of the British royal family. It's kind of a rite of passage. Here are 32 times the worlds of celebrity and royalty collided.

Elton John

Elton John with then-Prince Charles

Sir Elton John is an absolute mainstay of the British Royal Family. He hung out with Princess Margaret as early as the '70s, then famously sang "Candle in the Wind" at Princess Diana's funeral in 1997. His relationship with the royals hasn't ebbed since, and he's been pictured having a nice chat with King Charles, Queen Elizabeth and the Sussexes in the intervening years.

Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw meets Prince Harry

British royals aren't typically associated with country music, but there were signs that Prince Harry had an affinity with the very American genre years before his move to California. His second annual Invictus Games in 2015 were held in the U.S., and at a reception for them, he got to meet the legend Tim McGraw—sans signature cowboy hat.

James Blunt

James Blunt and Princess Eugenie attend the Sentebale Concert at Kensington Palace on June 28, 2016 in London, England. Sentebale was founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho over ten years ago. It helps the vulnerable and HIV positive children of Lesotho and Botswana

James Blunt has been fast friends with Princess Eugenie for years, but that's far from his only link to the Royal Family. The British singer performed during the closing ceremony of Prince Harry's inaugural Invictus Games, attended Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding, and got to meet the late Queen several times over the course of his career.

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé meets Queen Elizabeth II

Canadian crooner Michael Bublé got to chew the fat with Queen Elizabeth II after participating in the Royal Variety Performance in Blackpool, England, circa 2009. Years later, Bublé hung out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2024, at an event ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games held in Canada.

Meryl Streep

American actress, Meryl Streep meeting Queen Elizabeth II after a Royal Film Performance of 'Kramer vs Kramer' at the Odeon, Leicester Square, London.

The legend Meryl Streep, looking like a real-life angel, shook elegant gloved hands with Queen Elizabeth II at the 1980 London premiere of Kramer vs. Kramer. In 2007, Streep had another royal moment when she helped present an award for his environmental work to then-Prince Charles in New York.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow takes a selfie with Prince William

Winnie Harlow enjoyed a traditional fish lunch with Prince William, Heidi Klum, Billy Porter and Tobe Nwigwe during the royal's visit to South Africa for the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards. Then, behind the scenes of the actual awards, the model took a lovely selfie with him.

Emerald Fennell

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, President of WOW - Women of the World Festival, meets Emerald Fennell as she hosts a reception to mark International Women's Day at Clarence House on March 8, 2022 in London, England.

Emerald Fennell's portrayal of a young Camilla Parker-Bowles on The Crown wasn't always the most flattering, but the Queen is nothing if not forgiving. In 2022, the two women got to connect IRL during a reception thrown by Camilla at Clarence House to mark International Women's Day.

Tom Cruise

Diana, Princess of Wales meets actors Tom Cruise and Nicole

Tom Cruise had the immense honor of meeting Princess Diana in 1992, along with his then-wife Nicole Kidman. Since then, the American actor has gotten to spend quite a bit of time with senior royals, including the late Prince Philip, plus Prince William and Princess Kate.

Drew Barrymore

Prince Charles With Lucy Liu (left) And Drew Barrymore (right) At St James's Palace. Both Actresses Star In The New Film Version Of 'charlie's Angels' Which Has Its London Premiere On Behalf Of The Prince's Trust On The 22 November 2000.

Charlie's Angels Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore got to hang out with Prince Charles at St. James's Palace in London circa 2000, when he hosted them for dinner. At the time, the American actresses were celebrating the U.K. premiere of their movie, which benefited The Prince's Trust. ABC News somewhat hilariously nicknamed Liu and Barrymore "Prince Charlie's Angels" at the time.

Anna Wintour

Queen Elizabeth II sits next to Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design as she visits London Fashion Week's BFC Show Space on February 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

The British Queen of fashion got along famously with the British Queen of, well, the Brits. Anna Wintour and Queen Elizabeth II were pictured giggling together in the front row at a Richard Quinn runway show in London in 2018. They'd met before, of course, when the Queen presented the editor with her Dame Commander title in 2017.

Dua Lipa

Camilla, Queen Consort meets singer Dua Lipa at the 2022 Booker Prize for Fiction ceremony at the Roundhouse, on October 17, 2022, in London, England.

Dua Lipa and Queen Camilla may not be the most likely friendship pairing you could think up, but they had a really lovely chat at the 2022 Booker Prize for Fiction ceremony in London. The two women, matching in black eveningwear, were smiling wide and appeared to thoroughly enjoy each other's company.

Joe Jonas

Prince William and singer Joe Jonas attend Coaching For Conservation Project, which marries football skills to wildlife protection, at Maun Stadium on June 16, 2010 in Maun, Botswana.

Joe Jonas and Prince William spent a handful of hours together in Maun, Botswana in 2010, when they learned about the Coaching For Conservation Project. As part of the visit, they even ended up playing soccer (ahem, football) together, which is certainly one way to bond with the future King of Britain!

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow meet Prince Philip

Cameron Diaz sadly missed out when her Charlie's Angels costars Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore got to hang out with Prince Charles circa 2000. But she made up for it in style when she and fellow Hollywood bombshell Gwyneth Paltrow attended a drinks reception hosted by Prince Philip in 2011.

Emma Thompson

In this exclusive image released on October 21, 2021, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Emma Thompson are seen together backstage during the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.

Being British film royalty, Emma Thompson is naturally a fixture in royal circles. Among some of her most memorable moments with members of the Firm were, in no particular order: hanging out backstage with Kate and William at the 2021 Earthshot Prize Awards, being made a dame in 2018, and being a guest at Charles and Camilla's Coronation.

Jennifer Garner

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Rita Wilson and Jennifer Garner attend the BAFTA "Brits to Watch" event held at the Belasco Theatre on July 9, 2011 in Los Angeles, California

Movie and TV star Jennifer Garner attended the BAFTA "Brits To Watch" event in London in 2011. Also on the guest list were Prince William and Princess Kate, then known as Duchess Kate (or Kate Middleton, more informally). Garner was photographed chatting with both William and Kate on the night, and the conversation seemed to be going swimmingly.

Serena Williams

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (Front R) meets Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, (L) Serena Williams (2nd L) of US and Novak Djokovic (3rd L) of Serbia, during a visit to the 2010 Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships in south-west London, on June 24, 2010

With Serena Williams a legendary tennis champion and Queen Elizabeth II famously a devoted tennis fan, it was only a matter of time until the two women's paths crossed. In 2010, the Queen greeted Williams at Wimbledon alongside fellow champs Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Miles Teller

Miles Teller meets Kate and William

Miles Teller got to speak with Prince William and Princess Kate at a 2022 London screening of his movie Top Gun: Maverick. Following the event, the actor famously told Jimmy Fallon that he had gotten "lost" in William's eyes as they were talking, and called the royal couple "disarming."

Harry Styles

Harry Styles meets Prince William

It's an unspoken rule of being a British superstar that, at some point, you'll get to meet various members of the Royal Family. Harry Styles has been treated to several such encounters, both solo and as part of One Direction. Alongside his bandmates, he met Prince William and Princess Kate at the Royal Variety Performance in 2014, then he talked to Prince Harry at the premiere of his film Dunkirk in 2017.

Ayo Edebiri

Prince William, Prince of Wales, president of Bafta meets EE Rising Stars Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna Bruce after the Bafta Film Awards 2024 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre on February 18, 2024 in London, England.

Ayo Edebiri became something of a meme when she reacted with a deeply puzzled face to something Prince William said at the BAFTAs in 2024. Next to her, Phoebe Dynevor seemed pretty worried, while Sophie Wilde looked almost shocked. Oh, to have been a fly on that wall...

Miley Cyrus

Queen Elizabeth II meets singer Miley Cyrus following the Royal Variety Performance on December 7, 2009 in Blackpool, England

Miley Cyrus lived the coolest full-circle moment. In 2006, her on-screen character Hannah Montana performed for the (fake) Queen of England, and in 2009 Cyrus performed for the real-life Queen at the Royal Variety Performance. Afterwards, she got to shake the monarch's hand and have a short conversation.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman meets Prince William

Nicole Kidman met Princess Diana with her then-husband Tom Cruise in the early '90s. And in 2011, the Australian actress met Diana's grown-up son Prince William with his wife Princess Kate. Kidman and William got to talking at the BAFTA Brits To Watch event that year.

Angelina Jolie

Actress Angelina Jolie is presented with the Insignia of an Honorary Dame Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George by Queen Elizabeth II in the 1844 Room on October 10, 2014 at Buckingham Palace, London.

Angelina Jolie, in a coat-dress worthy of Princess Kate herself, met Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in 2014. The monarch presented the actress and activist with an honorary damehood, given to her for her humanitarian work—in particular towards U.K. foreign policy and towards ending sexual violence in conflict zones.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City

Margot Robbie once went to a party at Suki Waterhouse's... house, and was ushered in by a friendly redhead. Yes, the redhead in question was Prince Harry, but it took the actress a while to realize that. "He's not wearing a crown though, like, I don't know he's a prince!" she told Jimmy Fallon when questioned about it. Fair enough?

Emma Watson

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Emma Watson attend a dinner to celebrate the work of The Royal Marsden hosted by the Duke of Cambridge on May 13, 2014 in Windsor, England

Emma Watson and Prince William have had a lot to talk about over the years, since their advocacy causes overlap. In 2014, they had a conversation during a dinner celebrating a cancer research hospital, and in 2021 they met again when Watson attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards.

Lady Gaga

Queen Elizabeth II meets singer Lady Gaga following the Royal Variety Performance on December 7, 2009 in Blackpool, England

Though they made an incongruous pair, Queen Elizabeth II appeared unfazed by Lady Gaga's (literally) flamboyant choice of outfit for the Royal Variety Performance in 2009. Gaga, dressed head-to-toe in flame red, sweetly bowed to the monarch as the latter congratulated her on her performance.

Billie Eilish

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets the "No Time To Die" Performers Finneas and Billie Eilish at the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England.

Billie Eilish (and her brother and collaborator FINNEAS) met Princess Kate in one of her most memorable dresses ever. The brother and sister duo connected with Kate at the London premiere for No Time to Die in 2021—since Eilish performed the film's eponymous song.

Reese Witherspoon

Reception To Mark Launch Of Tusk's US Patrons Circle

Reese Witherspoon spent an afternoon with Prince William in Beverly Hills circa 2011. At the time, they were both guests at the home of Steve Tisch, for an event celebrating a conservation initiative. For the occasion, Witherspoon was radiant in a cherry-red ruffled mini.

Marilyn Monroe

Queen Elizabeth II of England offers a gloved hand to Hollywood glamour girl Marilyn Monroe Miller during the Queen's visit with celebrities at the Royal Film Performance. Standing beside Marilyn is actor Victor Mature.

Isn't it wild to think that Queen Elizabeth II reigned long enough to meet both Marilyn Monroe and Miley Cyrus? In 1956, the monarch shook the Hollywood star's hand, with both women looking resplendent in floor-length gowns. Their short hairstyles were similar, too, if you discount the Queen's addition of a tiara.

Victoria Beckham

The Queen At The Royal Command Performance At The Victoria Palace Theatre On 1st December 1997 Shaking Hands With Pop Star Victoria Beckham (posh Spice) Of The Pop Band The Spice Girls

David and Victoria Beckham are so entwined with the royals that they're practically part of the family. For instance, the couple was famously invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding. Personally, I particularly enjoy the photo of Victoria's meeting with the Queen with her Spice Girls costars circa 1997.

Rihanna

Rihanna and Prince Harry attend the 'Man Aware' event held by the Barbados National HIV/AIDS Commission on the eleventh day of an official visit on December 1, 2016 in Bridgetown, Barbados

Rihanna and Prince Harry spent a substantial amount of time together in 2016, when the future Duke of Sussex visited the superstar's home country of Barbados. In particular, they attended a celebration concert together, as well as an event hosted by the Barbados National HIV/AIDS Commission.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, Jon Bon Jovi and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge perform during the Winter Whites Gala In Aid Of Centrepoint on November 26, 2013 in London, England

Taylor Swift and Prince William's friendship runs so deep that the singer even hosted him and his two oldest children backstage at her Eras Tour in London in 2024. But it all started in an unforgettable way—which William would much rather we all forgot, by the way: when Swift coaxed the royal into joining Jon Bon Jovi on stage with her to sing "Livin' on a Prayer" together in 2013. You can't make it up.

Beyoncé

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2nd L) meets cast and crew, including Beyonce Knowles-Carter (C) Jay-Z (R) as they attend the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England.

Beyoncé has met King Charles, as well as Prince William and Princess Kate, many times over the course of her career. But judging from the photos, the singer appeared to have an especially lovely connection with Meghan Markle when the two women met in 2019 at the London premiere for The Lion King. So sweet!

