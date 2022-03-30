Zoë Kravitz, James Corden, Jim Carrey and More Respond to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

The room is divided.

COMBO-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS-SHOW
(Image credit: Getty/Neilson Barnard)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars over a tasteless joke at Jada Pinkett Smith's expense is all anyone can talk about right now. Your office is probably still abuzz with hot takes, and your mom probably called you about it, too.

Celebrities are once again proving that they are in fact just like us, as many of them have now weighed in on the incident, including both Smiths themselves. One thing's for sure: The room is extra divided. Here's what famous people had to say about it all.

Jim Carrey

The Bruce Almighty actor had some of the strongest words to share about the incident. Speaking on "CBS Mornings," he did not hold back.

"I was sickened," he told Gayle King. "I was sickened by the standing ovation. I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse. It really felt like this is a really clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore."

On Chris Rock not filing charges:

"He doesn't want the hassle," Carrey hypothesized. "I'd have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million, 'cause that video is gonna be there forever. It's gonna be ubiquitous, you know, that insult is gonna last a very long time. ... You do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face 'cause they said words."

Carrey felt that Will Smith's actions were selfish and unacceptable, especially in the context of an awards show.

"It cast a pall over everybody's shining moment last night," he added. "A lot of people worked really hard to get to that place, to have their moment in the sun."

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Inside

(Image credit: Getty/Michael Kovac)

Liam Payne

Liam Payne, of One Direction fame, raised many an eyebrow with his impassioned take.

"I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do. I also felt there were three losers in one fight," he told "Good Morning Britain" of Will Smith. "He didn't know, being Chris Rock. He didn't wanna do what he had to do, being Will Smith. And she did nothing, being Jada."

Payne's conclusion: "We're all very human, right?" Suuuure.

Zoe Kravitz attends "The Batman" premiere at Lincoln Center on March 01, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty/James Devaney)

Zoë Kravitz

Sharing a photo of her stunning bow-embellished pink gown from the Oscars on Instagram, the Batman star wrote, "here's a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now." Oof.

Sophia Bush

The One Tree Hill actress condemned both Will Smith and Chris Rock on Twitter. "Violence isn’t ok," she wrote. "Assault is never the answer. Also? This is the 2nd time that Chris has made fun of Jada on the #Oscars stage, & tonight he went after her alopecia. Punching down at someone’s auto-immune disease is wrong. Doing so on purpose is cruel. They both need a breather."

See more

James Corden

Speaking on The Late Late Show, the host very clearly sided with Chris Rock.

"The whole incident threw me off in a huge way. It also completely ruined my chances in the Oscar pool. I had Dame Judi Dench smacking Woody Harrelson," Corden quipped. "Seriously, though, I applaud Chris Rock for recovering, keeping the show moving. It was an incredibly dignified response. I'll say this: Will Smith can't take a joke. Chris Rock can take a punch."

2019 elle women in hollywood arrivals

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Jameela Jamil

The Good Place actress tweeted, "Will Smith said 'Not Today'. A man big enough to absolutely floor him, slapped him softly enough that Chris barely moved, because he made fun of his wife’s alopecia on a world stage. Don’t say #protectBlackwomen for two years and then only condemn Will here. Come on…"

Jaden Smith

Will and Jada's son Jaden tweeted simply, "And That’s How We Do It" in apparent defence of his dad.

See more

Adam Sandler

Although the 50 First Dates actor didn't *technically* weigh in on the Oscars' events, his promotion of Chris Rock's standup tour on Instagram seems a little too appropriately timed to not constitute side-taking. "Can’t wait for this. Love you buddy!" Sandler wrote.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.