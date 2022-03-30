Zoë Kravitz, James Corden, Jim Carrey and More Respond to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars over a tasteless joke at Jada Pinkett Smith's expense is all anyone can talk about right now. Your office is probably still abuzz with hot takes, and your mom probably called you about it, too.

Celebrities are once again proving that they are in fact just like us, as many of them have now weighed in on the incident, including both Smiths themselves. One thing's for sure: The room is extra divided. Here's what famous people had to say about it all.

Jim Carrey

The Bruce Almighty actor had some of the strongest words to share about the incident. Speaking on "CBS Mornings," he did not hold back.

"I was sickened," he told Gayle King. "I was sickened by the standing ovation. I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse. It really felt like this is a really clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore."

On Chris Rock not filing charges:

"He doesn't want the hassle," Carrey hypothesized. "I'd have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million, 'cause that video is gonna be there forever. It's gonna be ubiquitous, you know, that insult is gonna last a very long time. ... You do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face 'cause they said words."

Carrey felt that Will Smith's actions were selfish and unacceptable, especially in the context of an awards show.

"It cast a pall over everybody's shining moment last night," he added. "A lot of people worked really hard to get to that place, to have their moment in the sun."

(Image credit: Getty/Michael Kovac)

Liam Payne

Liam Payne, of One Direction fame, raised many an eyebrow with his impassioned take.

"I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do. I also felt there were three losers in one fight," he told "Good Morning Britain" of Will Smith. "He didn't know, being Chris Rock. He didn't wanna do what he had to do, being Will Smith. And she did nothing, being Jada."

Payne's conclusion: "We're all very human, right?" Suuuure.

(Image credit: Getty/James Devaney)

Zoë Kravitz

Sharing a photo of her stunning bow-embellished pink gown from the Oscars on Instagram, the Batman star wrote, "here's a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now." Oof.

Sophia Bush

The One Tree Hill actress condemned both Will Smith and Chris Rock on Twitter. "Violence isn’t ok," she wrote. "Assault is never the answer. Also? This is the 2nd time that Chris has made fun of Jada on the #Oscars stage, & tonight he went after her alopecia. Punching down at someone’s auto-immune disease is wrong. Doing so on purpose is cruel. They both need a breather."

Violence isn’t ok. Assault is never the answer. Also? This is the 2nd time that Chris has made fun of Jada on the #Oscars stage, & tonight he went after her alopecia. Punching down at someone’s auto-immune disease is wrong. Doing so on purpose is cruel. They both need a breather.March 28, 2022 See more

James Corden

Speaking on The Late Late Show, the host very clearly sided with Chris Rock.

"The whole incident threw me off in a huge way. It also completely ruined my chances in the Oscar pool. I had Dame Judi Dench smacking Woody Harrelson," Corden quipped. "Seriously, though, I applaud Chris Rock for recovering, keeping the show moving. It was an incredibly dignified response. I'll say this: Will Smith can't take a joke. Chris Rock can take a punch."

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Jameela Jamil

The Good Place actress tweeted, "Will Smith said 'Not Today'. A man big enough to absolutely floor him, slapped him softly enough that Chris barely moved, because he made fun of his wife’s alopecia on a world stage. Don’t say #protectBlackwomen for two years and then only condemn Will here. Come on…"

Jaden Smith

Will and Jada's son Jaden tweeted simply, "And That’s How We Do It" in apparent defence of his dad.

And That’s How We Do ItMarch 28, 2022 See more

Adam Sandler

Although the 50 First Dates actor didn't *technically* weigh in on the Oscars' events, his promotion of Chris Rock's standup tour on Instagram seems a little too appropriately timed to not constitute side-taking. "Can’t wait for this. Love you buddy!" Sandler wrote.