Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Her Silence After the Oscars as Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a fairly unfunny joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

Both Smiths have now broken their silence on the matter. Jada took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the simple phrase, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," implying she's holding no hard feelings against Rock, and doesn't wish to blame her husband for resorting to violence. She appeared to leave the comment section open only to the 124 people she follows.

Will Smith had previously taken to the social media platform to share his apology to everyone involved in the incident.

His statement read:

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

"I am a work in progress.

"Sincerely,

"Will"

The Men in Black actor disabled the comments on this post.