32 Celebrities Who Married Non-Celebrities

Many celebrities—dare we say, most celebrities—meet their significant others through work. They cross paths at award shows; they're introduced by famous friends; they fall in love on set. But while the celebrity couples in Hollywood dominate the news cycle, some celebrities end up marrying people just like you and me. While this can pose challenges of its own (how do you get used to paparazzi when you're not yourself famous?), these 32 couples make it work.

Ken Jeong

Before he was a comedy staple, Ken Jeong was actually a practicing doctor. His wife Tran, whom he married in 2004, continued her career in medicine while Ken pursued acting. The couple are proud parents to twin daughters Alexa and Zooey, who were born in 2007.

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert was once married to fellow country star Blake Shelton, but her second husband has a much more everyday job. Brendan McLoughlin is actually a police officer in the NYPD, and Lambert met him when he was working security for Good Morning America, on which she was a guest. Funny how life works!

Patrick Dempsey

Though Jillian Dempsey (née Fink) is not a complete stranger to the entertainment industry, having worked in the makeup department on sets, Patrick Dempsey met her when he walked into her hair salon in the '90s. The two tied the knot in 1999 and share children Talula, Darby and Sullivan.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer is famous for her stand-up, plus star turns in Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty, but her husband Chris Fischer is much less of a public figure. He is a chef, author and farmer and has opened several of his own restaurants over the course of his career. Schumer and Fischer tied the knot in 2018.

Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo played the iconic Meredith Grey on every episode of Grey's Anatomy for a whopping 19 seasons, then continued to produce and act as a voiceover on the show. So yeah, she's kind of a big deal in celeb world. By contrast, her husband since 2007, Chris Ivery, works more so behind the scenes of the music industry, as a record producer and writer.

Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner has a thing for romances with women also named Taylor. Having briefly dated Taylor Swift in his youth, the Twilight star went on to marry Taylor Dome, a registered nurse. After their 2022 wedding, Dome confusingly took Lautner's last name—taking the form "Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lautner" to new heights entirely.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt married someone far removed from Hollywood. In 2014, the (500) Days of Summer actor made things official with Tasha McCauley, who has an illustrious career under her belt founding and leading technology companies. The two have historically kept their relationship as private as they can, only rarely making public appearances together.

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan is the ultimate Wife Guy. The James Bond actor married Keely Shaye Brosnan in 2001, and has been known to be an extremely supportive husband. Shaye is a journalist and documentary filmmaker, meaning she's the "behind the camera" to her husband's "in front of."

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played a lawyer on the cult TV show Modern Family, married a lawyer in real life! Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita tied the knot in 2013, and share sons Beckett Mercer, born in 2020, and Sullivan "Sully" Louis, born in 2022.

America Ferrera

Technically, Ryan Piers Williams is in the film industry, and has worked as an actor, writer and producer—but it's fairly undeniable that America Ferrera is the celebrity in the relationship. The two met when Williams cast her in a short film while she was an undergrad at USC.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has lived a real-life love story worthy of one of his most emotional songs. In 2019, the British singer married his childhood friend Cherry Seaborn, after they reconnected circa 2015. They went on to welcome daughters Lyra, born in 2020, and Jupiter, born in 2022. And of course, their romance has inspired many a love song.

Matt Damon

Matt Damon met his wife Luciana Barroso in 2003 at the bar where she was working at the time. Sparks flew, and the pair were married in 2005. They went on to welcome daughters Isabella in 2006, Gia in 2008, and Stella in 2010. Barroso is also mom to daughter Alexia, born in 1999, from a previous marriage.

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd is Hollywood's most-famous never-aging actor, having starred in everything from Clueless to Ant-Man all while looking exactly the same. His wife Julie Yaeger, meanwhile, works more quietly behind the scenes, as a screenwriter and producer. The two met when Yaeger was working for Rudd's publicist, and married in 2003.

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler's wife Jackie Sandler (née Titone) is actually an actress in her own right. However, after meeting her husband very early in her career on the set of Big Daddy, the vast majority of her acting credits have been small parts in Adam Sandler projects such as You Don't Mess With the Zohan, Just Go With It, and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves McConaughey has become famous over the years thanks to joint personal and professional projects with her actor husband. Before meeting the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor, Alves was a model and appeared in music videos.

Kevin Jonas

For a rockstar, Kevin Jonas has managed to build a remarkably normal marriage. The eldest Jonas Brother met hairstylist Danielle Deleasa on a family vacation in the Bahamas circa 2007, and they were married just two years later, in December 2009. They went on to star in their own short-lived reality TV show, and welcome daughters Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.

Reese Witherspoon

When Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced their divorce in 2023, many fans realized they had no idea the actress had been married to someone since 2011. Toth works behind the scenes as a talent agent, quite the contrast to Witherspoon's first husband, '90s heartthrob Ryan Phillippe.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence has lived in and out of the spotlight throughout her career, so it's no surprise that she prefers to keep her marriage on the down-low. The Hunger Games star married art gallerist Cooke Maroney in 2019, and the two generally avoid joint public appearances.

George Clooney

Of course, Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin) is a superstar in her own right these days, but she wasn't famous before meeting and marrying George Clooney in 2014. Instead, she had (and continues to have) an equally high-profile career that kept her mostly out of the gossip pages, as an international human rights lawyer.

Cynthia Nixon

Sex & The City star Cynthia Nixon met Christine Marinoni in 2001, and they began dating in 2004, eventually tying the knot in 2012. Marinoni works as an education and LGBTQ+ rights activist and often accompanies Nixon to high-profile entertainment events.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot met her husband, businessman Jaron Versano, "in the desert at this chakra/yoga retreat type of party," the Wonder Woman star once explained to Vogue. Versano told Gadot that they were going to get married on their second date, and they did, in 2008. They subsequently welcomed daughters Alma, Maya, Daniella, and Ori.

Zoë Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña's husband Marco Perego-Saldaña is an Italian-born visual artist, and the two enjoyed a true whirlwind romance. She told Marie Claire in 2014, "from the moment I met my husband, we were together. We knew." They married in 2013 and share sons Cy, Bowie, and Zen.

Dolly Parton

People are always surprised when they realize Dolly Parton has been married for decades. The country legend keeps her relationship with Carl Thomas Dean, whom she married in 1966, well out of the public eye, so much so that he has only accompanied her to one industry event ever.

Meryl Streep

Legendary Hollywood actress Meryl Streep was married to the sculptor Don Gummer between 1978 and 2017. Throughout their several decades together, they welcomed children Henry, born in 1979, Mamie, born in 1983, Grace, born in 1986, and Louisa, born in 1991.

Adele

Adele was only married to Simon Konecki between 2018 and 2021, and announced their split even earlier, in 2019. That said, they had been dating since 2011, and welcomed son Angelo in 2012. Post-divorce, the two have had a wonderful co-parenting relationship, with Adele telling The Face in 2021 that "Angelo couldn't have a better dad." Aw!

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande was engaged once, to Pete Davidson, before she tied the knot with real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Their marriage was short-lived, lasting only between 2021 and 2023, and played out mostly out of the spotlight—with the exception of some sweet social media posts about Gomez from the Wicked star.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone is the very definition of an A-lister: She literally has two best actress Academy Awards to her name. By contrast, Stone's husband Dave McCary is more of a behind-the-scenes kinda guy. Though he does some of his own comedy, he mostly works as a writer and segment director for Saturday Night Live.

Tina Fey

Tina Fey has been involved in some of TV and film's most impactful projects ever, from Mean Girls to 30 Rock. Meanwhile, her husband since 2001, Jeff Richmond, is a touch less famous: He's a composer and producer for film and TV. The two met at legendary comedy club Second City in Chicago in the '90s, and the rest is history.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts loves her husband Danny Moder so much that she even credits him with her ability to keep such a youthful glow, as she semi-joked to British Vogue in 2024. Moder is a cinematographer who has worked on projects such as Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Dead to Me.

Anne Hathaway

Though Anne Hathaway's husband Adam Shulman has a handful of credits to his name as an actor and producer, his main career is as a jewelry designer. He even designed Hathaway's engagement ring himself! The sweet couple tied the knot in 2012, and share kids Jonathan and Jack.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley also works in the industry, but of course he hasn't done anything like front Barbie and Suicide Squad. Instead, Ackerley mainly works as a producer, including through the production company he co-founded with Robbie, LuckyChap Entertainment.

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey did the most Lana Del Rey thing ever when she secretly married Jeremy Dufrene in his home state of Louisiana in September 2024. The popstar met Dufrene when he was her alligator tour guide circa 2019, a love story which you frankly can't make up.