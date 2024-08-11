Céline Dion Condemns Donald Trump's "Unauthorized" Use of Her Song "My Heart Will Go On"

Singer and icon Célin Dion is speaking out after Republican nominee for president Donald Trump used one of her songs at a recent campaign rally.

On Friday, Aug. 9, during a rally for the former president and his vice presidential running mate Senator J.D. Vance in Montana, a video of the Canadian singer performing her hit 1997 song "My Heart Will Go On," NBC News reports.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Dion's team called the use of the video and song "unauthorized," going on to say they became aware that Trump used the song on Saturday, Aug. 10.

"Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana," the statement read.

"In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use," the statement continued. "…And really, THAT song?"

For those who do not recall, the 1997 hit ballad was the theme song to the history-making film "Titanic," which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet and centered around a love story during the sinking of the Titanic.

(Which made the song selection during a political rally somewhat questionable.)

As NBC News notes, Dion and her team speaking out and condemning the Trump presidential campaign is not the first time a musician has objected to the former president using their song.

In 2016, the news outlet notes, The Rolling Stones released a similar statement after Trump's first presidential campaign played their hit song "Start Me Up" at a rally.

The band's said in part that they "never gave permission to do so," NBC reports," and ordered the Trump campaign to "cease all use immediately."

This handout released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services, shows a view of singer Celine Dion performing on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Screengrab by IOC via Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2018, singer and entrepreneur Rihanna also sent a similar statement after Trump's team played "Don't Stop the Music" at another rally, NBC News reports.

“Me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies,” the musician said at the time.

Neil Young, Steven Tyler from the band Aerosmith, and Adele have also publicly criticized Trump and his team for using their songs during political rallies without permission or authorization.