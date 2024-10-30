Channing Tatum Announces New Movie With Zoë Kravitz Hours Before Their Split Becomes Public Knowledge
They're bound for some awkward days at the office.
Channing Tatum confirmed he's working on a new movie with Zoë Kravitz, hours before news broke that they had split up and ended their engagement.
On his Instagram Story on Oct. 29, Tatum reposted a screenshot of a Deadline article announcing the upcoming movie Alpha Gang, along with a link to the news piece.
The film, directed by David and Nathan Zellner (AKA the Zellner brothers), will star Tatum and Kravitz alongside Cate Blanchett, Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Léa Seydoux, and Riley Keough. It's billed as an alien invasion comedy, and is currently in pre-production, with filming set to begin this coming spring.
The timing is a little awkward, given that Tatum and Kravitz have recently broken up after three years together, and an engagement. Depending on how things were left between them, filming together could cause discomfort, for obvious reasons.
Still, the two are used to being coworkers, and if what they said about the experience just weeks ago is anything to go by, they should be absolutely fine.
Tatum starred in and produced Kravitz' directorial debut Blink Twice, for which she also served as a writer and producer (as well as making a cameo as "swanky stewardess," per iMDb).
Ahead of the film's release the now-exes both had beautiful things to say about what it was like to work with the other.
"It's one of those...you truly are creating something from nothing," Tatum told People in August. "And it's just like creating a marriage or creating something where you're like, 'everything that we are is going into this thing' and you want to make it with people that you love."
Tatum and Kravitz were together between 2021 and 2024, with the Magic Mike actor proposing in the fall of 2023. The actors have yet to address their split publicly.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
