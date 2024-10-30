Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Have Broken Up, Called Off Engagement
I didn't see this one coming at all.
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have broken up and ended their engagement after three years together.
Sources confirmed the sad news to People on Tuesday, though reps for the two actors didn't respond to the outlet's requests for comment.
According to People, Kravitz hadn't been wearing her engagement ring while out and about over the last couple weeks.
The news of Kravitz and Tatum's breakup comes as something of a surprise, given they seemed incredibly loved up as recently as this past August.
They had worked together on the movie Blink Twice, which was released on Aug. 23, and had both gushed about how wonderful it was to collaborate in that way.
"To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things, other than having a kid with somebody, I think," Tatum told People over the summer.
Kravitz, for her part, told the publication, "we got to work together and go through hard things together and support each other, and it was beautiful."
The two got engaged almost exactly a year before news of their split came out, in October 2023. Tatum gave Kravitz a cushion-cut diamond engagement ring at the time, which one jeweler estimated to be worth in the region of half a million dollars.
Nobody was more thrilled for them than the Batman actress' musician dad Lenny Kravitz, who told Entertainment Tonight in January, "When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it. I've done well. Blessed."
Kravitz and Tatum started dating circa 2021.
While they didn't end up going through with their marriage, both had been married before: The Big Little Lies star was married to Karl Glusman between 2019 and 2021, while the Magic Mike actor was married to Jenna Dewan between 2009 and 2019 (though they initially announced their separation in 2018). They share an 11-year-old daughter named Everly.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
