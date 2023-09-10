Just So You Know, Charlize Theron Has No Regrets When It Comes to Fashion

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Charlize Theron has been in the public eye for a long time, and look, we all made some questionable fashion choices during the 2000s, okay? But if you’re her, there are “very few” regrets when it comes to fashion—as she told People, she owns all of her looks from the past.
“I feel like there shouldn’t be any faux pas,” she told the outlet. “I really feel like if you just go by how you feel and how much you love it, then it’s not a faux pas.”
That said, Theron realizes that everyone might not always agree with her sartorial sense: “I mean, there are a lot of dresses that I know people didn’t like, but I’m like, I looked at myself in the mirror that night and I was feeling myself,” she said. While she admits that it might “sound super cocky” to say (girl, be confident!), she is regret free and thankful for her longtime stylist, Leslie Fremar.
“I feel like I’ve been so spoiled,” Theron said of the celebrity stylist, who she has worked with “for a really long time.”
“Man, I am a lucky girl,” Theron said. “She’s stuck with me whether she likes it or not.”
Theron recently opened up to Allure about aging, another subject matter that she has no regrets about. “My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging,” she said. But, she added, “people think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘Bitch, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"
It’s a double standard that exists in Hollywood: “I’ve always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers,” Theron said. “I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey.”
Amen on all fronts!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
