Just So You Know, Charlize Theron Has No Regrets When It Comes to Fashion

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Charlize Theron has been in the public eye for a long time, and look, we all made some questionable fashion choices during the 2000s, okay? But if you’re her, there are “very few” regrets when it comes to fashion—as she told People , she owns all of her looks from the past.

“I feel like there shouldn’t be any faux pas,” she told the outlet. “I really feel like if you just go by how you feel and how much you love it, then it’s not a faux pas.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That said, Theron realizes that everyone might not always agree with her sartorial sense: “I mean, there are a lot of dresses that I know people didn’t like, but I’m like, I looked at myself in the mirror that night and I was feeling myself,” she said. While she admits that it might “sound super cocky” to say (girl, be confident!), she is regret free and thankful for her longtime stylist, Leslie Fremar.

“I feel like I’ve been so spoiled,” Theron said of the celebrity stylist, who she has worked with “for a really long time.”

“Man, I am a lucky girl,” Theron said. “She’s stuck with me whether she likes it or not.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Theron recently opened up to Allure about aging, another subject matter that she has no regrets about. “My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging,” she said. But, she added, “people think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘Bitch, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s a double standard that exists in Hollywood: “I’ve always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers,” Theron said. “I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey.”

Amen on all fronts!