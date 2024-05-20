Cher, Who Turns 78 Today, Says She’ll Celebrate By “Putting My Pillow Over My Head and Screaming”

The word “icon” is far, far too overused, but when describing Cher, it’s appropriate. Today, May 20, the Grammy winner turns 78, but, according to People , she isn’t very excited about it.

While attending the premiere of the documentary Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion in Los Angeles last week, said she planned to spend her big day by “putting my pillow over my head and screaming,” she said. When asked the same question at the same event by E! News , Cher slightly modified her plans, telling that outlet “I’m putting my head under the bed.”

Cher this past February. If this is what 78 looks like, bring it on. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hey, to each their own, but Cher has nothing to shake her head at—she is redefining how cool it is to age and rewriting the script for what 78 “should” look like. Last year, as she celebrated her 77th birthday, she wrote on X (you know, the platform formerly known as Twitter) that she wondered when she’d start feeling her age: “Ok, Will Someone PLEASE Tell me…..When Will I Feel OLD,” she wrote. “This is ridiculous.”

She added “I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can’t understand them. WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH #s!? I’m dyslexic & #s Are hard 4 me.”

This past November, Cher appeared on Good Morning Britain and further opened up about her thoughts on getting older, telling the program “I just can’t believe I will be 80 at some point—sooner than I wish,” she said. “And I will still be wearing my jeans, and I will still be wearing long hair, and I will still be doing the same stuff I’ve always done.” (Love it.)

Cher at the "Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion" premiere on May 13, one week ago. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cher is still performing, too, like last month at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, seen here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cher is currently dating Alexander “AE” Edwards, a 38-year-old music executive. As Marie Claire reported recently, when asked about this on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this month, she said “The reason I go out with young men is because men my age or older—well, now they’re all dead,” Cher said. “But before, they just never—they were always terrified to approach me.”

Cher and AE, as seen last month on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What age difference? Love is love! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Happy birthday to a true queen—may we have 78 more years of your fabulousness.