Cher Opens Up About Her Choice to Date Younger Men

The OG herself, Cher, is opening up about her decision to date younger men.



"The reason I go out with young men is because men my age or older—well, now they’re all dead—but before they just never, they were always terrified to approach me," the music icon explained during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, May 1.

"And younger men were the only ones that...”

“They’re bold,” singer and host Jennifer Hudson interjected.

“Yeah, raised by women like me!" Cher responded.

For those who may not know, Cher is currently dating Alexander "AE" Edwards, a 38-year-old music executive. Cher is 77.

Alexander Edwards and Cher pose in the press room during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shortly after Cher's relationship with Edwards went public, she received the (sadly to be expected) public pushback and backlash from some fans and online commentators.



In response, Cher sent a since-deleted tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing "love doesn't know math, it sees," People reported at the time.

In the comment section of another social media post honoring her young beau, Cher told a fan Edwards treats her like a "queen" and that "everyone" in her family has met him, People also reported.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other fans sent Cher social media points expressing their concern regarding her new relationship, including one fan who wrote: “I’ve been a fan for so long that I’m immediately suspicious of his intentions towards you," alluding to Edwards' infidelities in his past relationship.



(Edwards dated model and influencer Amber Rose for three years before the couple split. Rose accused Edwards of cheating on her multiple times over. Edwards eventually admitted to being unfaithful, saying in an Instagram live that he "got caught.")

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"BABE ENGLISH IS MY FIRST LANGUAGE," she responded to one X follower in a since-deleted tweet captured by the Shade Room. "I'M IN ❤️ NOT BLINDED BY IT. KNOW WHAT I KNOW ... SMOKE DOESN'T ALWAYS MEAN 🔥."

"As we all know … I WASN'T BORN YESTERDAY," Cher wrote to another fan. "What I know for sure, there are no guarantees. Anytime you make a choice, you take a chance. I've always taken chances ... it's who I am."

"I'm not defending us," she wrote in a follow-up tweet. "Haters are gonna hate … Doesn't matter that we're happy and not bothering anyone."