Chicago West Hilariously (and Unintentionally) Shades Mom Kim Kardashian in Mother’s Day Questionnaire

Chicago West—the third child born to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West—is telling it like it is. Chi, as she is known within her (very famous) family, filled out a questionnaire about Mother’s Day titled “All About My Mom,” E! News reports. When the question was asked “The best thing she cooks is…” Chicago kept it real, hilariously writing in the blank “Mom doesn’t cook, she has a chef.”
Her mom’s response? Alongside Chi’s answer, Kardashian added, simply but profoundly, “OMG.”
Kardashian did follow up with a slight rebuttal, sharing a photo of Beeshee—a traditional Armenian pancake—as it was being cooked on the stove. She wrote “Chi was wrong. I do cook. LOL.”
It’s also worth noting that Chi thought her mom was 22 years old, thought her favorite food is salad, that she is really good at going to the gym, and that her favorite way to relax is to lie down in her bed.
Kardashian also shared insight into the sweet gifts she received on Mother’s Day, which included video messages from Chicago and her three siblings North, Saint, and Psalm.
“You are the best in the world,” North wrote. “You make my day every day.” Saint wrote that his mom “means the world” to him and added “I love you more than anything. You’re my favorite in the family.”
