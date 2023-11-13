The Timing of Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s Divorce Filing Is A Little Wild

If you feel a bit like your head is on a swivel following the breaking news of Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s divorce—you’re not alone. Fans of The Kardashians saw the very much in love couple get married on Thursday’s episode (complete with an emotional Shania Twain serenade of her hit “You’re Still the One” before the couple tied the knot, with Kim Kardashian officiating); Appleton listed the couple’s date of separation as the next day.
Though November 10 was the date of separation, Appleton filed today, multiple outlets report. Appleton cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.
Appleton is a celebrated celebrity hairstylist, including to Kardashian, who married Appleton and Gage (an actor whose credits include The White Lotus). It seems that Appleton did, indeed, take the advice Kardashian gave him on the show, as there was a postnuptial agreement in place executed May 3, 2023, just a couple of weeks after they married in Las Vegas on April 22, per E! News.
This seems a far cry from the words the two have spoken about one another. Gage told Today of his husband “I feel very happy, very lucky, and very much in love. He’s a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn’t help myself.” Appleton, for his part, said on The Drew Barrymore Show a few weeks later that he was “very much in love.” He added “I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special.”
Per Entertainment Tonight, “Chris and Lukas haven’t been getting along recently and things haven’t been great between them,” a source said. “It got worse, and they decided it was best to end their relationship.” A source speaking to TMZ told the outlet that the decision to divorce was not “an easy one” for Appleton to make, but that it was “the best decision for himself moving forward.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
