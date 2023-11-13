The Timing of Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s Divorce Filing Is A Little Wild

If you feel a bit like your head is on a swivel following the breaking news of Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s divorce—you’re not alone. Fans of The Kardashians saw the very much in love couple get married on Thursday’s episode (complete with an emotional Shania Twain serenade of her hit “You’re Still the One” before the couple tied the knot, with Kim Kardashian officiating); Appleton listed the couple’s date of separation as the next day.

Though November 10 was the date of separation, Appleton filed today, multiple outlets report. Appleton cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

Appleton is a celebrated celebrity hairstylist, including to Kardashian, who married Appleton and Gage (an actor whose credits include The White Lotus). It seems that Appleton did, indeed, take the advice Kardashian gave him on the show, as there was a postnuptial agreement in place executed May 3, 2023, just a couple of weeks after they married in Las Vegas on April 22, per E! News .

This seems a far cry from the words the two have spoken about one another. Gage told Today of his husband “I feel very happy, very lucky, and very much in love. He’s a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn’t help myself.” Appleton, for his part, said on The Drew Barrymore Show a few weeks later that he was “very much in love.” He added “I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special.”

