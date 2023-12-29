Chrissy Teigen Goes Pants-Free In NYC (Again)

It's been a balmy winter in New York thus far. Which makes the probability of seeing celebs sport the no-pants look exponentially higher.
Add the warm-ish weather to the fact that it's the last week of the year, when pants feel more like a suggestion than an inevitability, and the trend is even more likely.
Take Chrissy Teigen, for example. She and John Legend were spotted at NYC's Polo Bar to celebrate his birthday on Thursday. Not only were they not wearing jackets on December 28, Teigen also went pants-free.
She paired a sheer, low-cut blouse with hot shorts adorned with a corset-tie design, a pair of fishnets, and strappy stilettos.
But this isn't Teigen's first pantsless party. It's not even her first one this week.
A few days earlier, she shared a series of photos from the family's Christmas celebrations. "New York Christmas was the best idea," she captioned the carousel, which featured a slew of adorable kid pics and at least three shots of one of her boldest looks yet: a bralette and short shorts under a Saint Laurent leather trench coat with knee high boots.
A post shared by chrissy teigen
A photo posted by chrissyteigen on
"Are you cold?" the person behind the camera asks. "No, I have ear muffs. And gloves," Teigen joked. In another slide, she is seen in a restaurant, darting to the bathroom in just the teeny, tiny outfit, prompting some commenters to ask why she went out in "her pajamas."
For the birthday celebrations, she went for a slightly more dressed up version of the now extremely popular celebrity outfit choice. But we think she rocked both.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Jamie Feldman is a journalist, essayist and content creator known for her self-deprecating humor and quick wit. After building a byline as a lifestyle editor for HuffPost, her articles and editorials have since appeared in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Nylon, Bustle, Parade, and Well+Good. Her journey out of credit card debt, which she chronicles on TikTok, has amassed a loyal social media following. Her story has been featured in Fortune, Business Insider and on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and NPR. She is currently producing a podcast on the same topic and living in Brooklyn, New York.
-
Taylor Swift Fan Who Died in Rio's Cause of Death Revealed
Her death left Taylor "shattered."
By Alicia Lutes
-
Wait, Are Chris Rock and Amber Rose Dating?
The comedian and model were seen spending time together in New York City just one day after Christmas.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Lance Bass Says *NSYNC Reunion Talks Are Happening
But wait a minute now!
By Alicia Lutes
-
Will Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Be Adding Another Child to Their Bunch?
Chrissy answers this burning question.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage with ‘The Office’ and Italian Food, In Italy
The couple renewed their vows in Lake Como yesterday, where they got married a decade ago.
By Rachel Burchfield