Chrissy Teigen Goes Pants-Free In NYC (Again)

It's been a balmy winter in New York thus far. Which makes the probability of seeing celebs sport the no-pants look exponentially higher.

Add the warm-ish weather to the fact that it's the last week of the year, when pants feel more like a suggestion than an inevitability, and the trend is even more likely.

Take Chrissy Teigen, for example. She and John Legend were spotted at NYC's Polo Bar to celebrate his birthday on Thursday. Not only were they not wearing jackets on December 28, Teigen also went pants-free.

She paired a sheer, low-cut blouse with hot shorts adorned with a corset-tie design, a pair of fishnets, and strappy stilettos.

But this isn't Teigen's first pantsless party. It's not even her first one this week.

A few days earlier, she shared a series of photos from the family's Christmas celebrations. "New York Christmas was the best idea," she captioned the carousel, which featured a slew of adorable kid pics and at least three shots of one of her boldest looks yet: a bralette and short shorts under a Saint Laurent leather trench coat with knee high boots.

"Are you cold?" the person behind the camera asks. "No, I have ear muffs. And gloves," Teigen joked. In another slide, she is seen in a restaurant, darting to the bathroom in just the teeny, tiny outfit, prompting some commenters to ask why she went out in "her pajamas."

For the birthday celebrations, she went for a slightly more dressed up version of the now extremely popular celebrity outfit choice. But we think she rocked both.