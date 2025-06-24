Hailey Bieber Ignores New York City’s Heat Advisory, in a Trench Coat and Trousers

Heat advisory? Never heard of her.

Hailey Bieber styled her trusty Toteme flip-flops with a trench coat and a belted leather bag.
We're only four days into the summer season and New York City is already experiencing face-melting temps. The subway is stifling, the sidewalks are aflame, and ConEd won't stop texting about possible power outages. Hailey Bieber, however, is staying calm, cool, and collected.

On June 23, the founder touched down in NYC to celebrate the release of her newest product, Rhode's Glazing Mist. The founder savored a pre-launch dinner and, though it was a cool 93 degrees in Manhattan that day, Bieber was dressed for a New England fall.

On top, she wore a tried-and-true East Coast essential: the khaki trench coat. Hers was a longline style, with a hemline that grazed her calves. The canvas coat had all the makings of a timeless trench, including: oversize lapels, double-breasted buttons, and a monochromatic belt, which she left untied—the only problem was the climate she wore it in.

Hailey Bieber styled her trusty Toteme flip-flops with a trench coat and a belted leather bag.

Hailey Bieber styled her signature Toteme flip-flops with a timeless trench coat for a 93-degree day.

Underneath, Bieber sported elevated basics galore. Her classic white crop top made a strong case for the V-neck renaissance. She styled it with low-waisted, wide-leg trousers and, the only seasonally-appropriate item of the bunch, a pair of heeled Toteme flip-flops. She's worn the $520 thongs more than 10 times since March—so far, they have accompanied her from Coachella to West Hollywood to NYC and beyond.

Though Bieber has been carrying various top-handle bags from The Row all week long (most notably, for a GNO with Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone), on Monday evening, she swapped brands. The model stepped out carrying a leather bucket bag, also from Toteme. The Fall/Winter 2024 relic tapped into the belted bag trend, with a cinched strap and silver hardware. It's the second time Bieber has worn the style in the last six days.

Did anyone else get déjà vu from this look? Bieber's celebratory 'fit is a carbon copy of an outfit she wore to Sushi Park back in April. Then, she paired a white crop top with black capri pants, similar strappy sandals, and a familiar-looking Mango trench. Ironically, it would have been much more appropriate for yesterday's heat.

Hailey Bieber styles a trench coat with a white top, flip-flops, and black capris.

In April 2025, Hailey Bieber sported a strikingly similar look, wearing a white top, flip-flops, and a khaki trench.

One thing Bieber's going to do is serve a look—temperature be damned.

