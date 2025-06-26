Kaia Gerber's Favorite Micro Skirt Is Singlehandedly Getting Her Through the Heat Wave
Because pants simply aren't an option.
Pants weather has come and gone, and now it's officially too hot for anything other than skirts. Kaia Gerber is on this exact vibe. The model hasn't worn jeans since May and, by the looks of it, she plans to keep it that way.
On June 25, Gerber attended a special screening of Sorry, Baby ahead of its Friday theater release. The 23-year-old doesn't star in the dramedy, but she showed up in support of the film's writer/director Eva Victor. Gerber skipped the red carpet, but posed for group pics at the intimate LA after-party.
Gerber remained loyal to her signature street style aesthetic for the A-list event. She sported a lightweight button-down that tapped into the gingham renaissance (a trend that's been co-signed by Taylor Swift and Sofia Richie Grainge). Pants were not an option, so Gerber slipped on her most trusted micro-mini skirt.
The navy blue mini was low-waisted, with a super-short hem. Its lack of frills made the minimalistic number an easy selection, perfect for the heat wave. It's unclear where Gerber got it, but the skirt bares a striking resemblance to a $50 style that's currently shoppable at Free People.
The skirt is singlehandedly getting Gerber through this heat wave. On June 19, she wore the same blue style at dinner in New York City. Outside The Odeon in Tribeca, she styled the itty bitty skirt with a long-sleeve crop top and unseasonal leather boots.
Last night, however, Gerber chose to sport her go-to vintage Gucci purse. Thus far, she's paired the GG Jackie Canvas with a polka-dot LRD (little red dress), a piratecore jeans-and-blouse combo, and now, her must-have summer mini.
Feeling heat wave fatigue? Follow Gerber's lead and ditch your real pants for a more comfortable counterpart.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Itty-Bitty Minis Inspired by Kaia Gerber
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.