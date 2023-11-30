Christie Brinkley Thinks Dolly Parton’s Next Age-Defying Wow Moment Should Be the Cover of the ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue

Dolly Parton went viral after donning a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform on Thanksgiving Day, when she performed during the game between the Cowboys and the Washington Commanders last week. The country music legend, who just so happens to be 77, looked incredible in the traditional DCC uniform of a blue and white crop top, star-embellished shorts, and a teeny vest; Parton added sleek bedazzled mesh that covered her midriff.

Dolly Parton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And while the internet trolls have become as (unfortunately) traditional as Thanksgiving Day turkey and pumpkin pie, supermodel Christie Brinkley is refuting any criticism lobbed Parton’s way and is instead upping the ante, calling for Parton’s next project to be in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Brinkley took to Instagram yesterday to defend Parton, writing “Whoever had the nerve to suggest that the one and only Dolly Parton should dress her age should sit down! You should know you can’t define an icon like Dolly Parton by a number!” Brinkley then listed all of Parton’s “immeasurable” qualities, like her “too numerous to count talents, her boundless good energy and effervescent humor, and her golden philanthropic heart full of love! And the fact that she can also rock a Dallas cheerleader outfit too is inspiring and fun!” 

Dolly Parton

(Image credit: Getty)

Brinkley also pointed to Parton’s professional successes, like recently topping the Billboard charts with her forty-ninth (!) solo album, Rockstar, which opened at No. 3 on the charts, becoming Parton’s highest-charting album ever on the Billboard 200 charts, according to People. “Brava you go girl!” Brinkley continued. “I’ll cut this short like your killer outfit and just say, LOVE YOU DOLLY!”

Christie Brinkley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But before signing off, she dropped the mic with a challenge we hope Parton is offered and accepts: “Maybe @si_swimsuit is next?” Speak it into existence!

Martha Stewart

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thankfully, the precedent has already been set: Parton is actually four years younger than Martha Stewart, who at 81 years old appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue earlier this year. (By the way, speaking of “dressing your age,” Stewart has some thoughts on that, too.)

