Christina Applegate Says 'Real Housewives' Helps Her Cope With M.S.

Christina Applegate has told James Corden about one thing that really helps her cope with the challenges of living with multiple sclerosis—and it's definitely a little unexpected.

"I find reality television very useful. That’s kind of it for me," Applegate told the host on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine (via E! News).

The Dead to Me star explained, "Anyone who knows me well knows that it's on 24/7 in my room. I don't leave my room very often. I know that sounds really depressing but it's kind of like, I just need to sleep sometimes. Yeah, reality TV.

When Corden asked Applegate if she had a favorite show, she listed a whole bunch, and it really is a very relatable passion of hers. "Everything. Give me any of it," the Married... with Children actress said. “Give me a Vanderpump [Rules], give me a Below Deck, give me a [Real] Housewife, even give me Kitchen Nightmares with Gordon Ramsay—I'll watch like nine seasons of that in like two days."

The actress also explained what the specific appeal of these shows is for her. "I love watching the imperfections of real people, really," she said. "Like wow, those people exist, I love that. That’s why I love reality TV because they freak me out that they walk this Earth acting like that." LOL.

Applegate has been beautifully open about her M.S. journey since she first publicly revealed it in 2021.

At the Emmys this past January, the actress received a standing ovation when she took to the stage to announce the winner for supporting actress in a comedy series. Applegate, who used a cane on the day, told the audience, "Thank you so much! Oh my God! You're totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It's fine, OK." She then quipped, "Body not by Ozempic."

The star is one of the two most high-profile figures to be open about their difficult M.S. symptoms, along with Selma Blair.