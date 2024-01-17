Christina Applegate’s Ex-Husband Johnathon Schaech Shared How "Proud" He Is Of Her

Christina Applegate's ex-husband Johnathon Schaech has come out in joyous support of her following her emotional Emmys appearance.

Quote-tweeting a post from Entertainment Weekly which read, "Christina Applegate receives standing ovation as she takes the stage with a bedazzled cane at the 2023 Emmy Awards following her M.S. diagnosis," Schaech commented, "She danced opening night on Broadway on a broken foot! Beat cancer! She's the toughest human being I've ever met! F*** M.S.! So proud of her! Go, Christina!"

For background, Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and opened up about undergoing a double mastectomy at the time. She said (via CNN), "I am a 36-year-old person with breast cancer, and not many people know that that happens to women my age or women in their 20s. This is my opportunity now to go out and fight as hard as I can for early detection."

In 2017, the actress revealed to TODAY that she had taken preventative measures to avoid a further cancer diagnosis. "You're the first person I'm telling this. Two weeks ago, I had my ovaries and [fallopian] tubes removed," she said. "My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008. I could prevent that. That’s how I’ve taken control of everything. It’s a relief. That’s one other thing off the table. Now, let’s hope I don’t get hit by a bus."

In August 2021, the Samantha Who? star revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. "Hi friends," she tweeted. "A few months ago I was diagnosed with M.S. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it."

At Monday's Emmy Awards, the actress received a standing ovation as she took the stage with the help of a cane. She made a beautiful speech that was both poignant and hilarious, telling the audience, "Thank you so much! Oh my God! You're totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It's fine, OK." She added, "Body not by Ozempic," garnering a hearty laugh from the crowd.

As for Applegate and Schaech, they were married between 2001 and 2007. The Dead to Me star has been married to Martyn LeNoble since 2013, and shares a daughter with him. Meanwhile, Schaech went on to briefly marry Jana Kramer, and has been married to his third wife Julie Solomon since 2013.