We're a bit true-crime obsessed here at MC, so you can bet Criminal Minds is at the top of our watch list. The hit series reboot, dubbed Criminal Minds: Evolution, was just renewed for another season, meaning even more twisted storylines are on the way. What we're most excited about, though, is seeing more of our favorite agents in the tight-knit FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit.
To really prove how close the Criminal Minds cast is, we sat down with Kirsten Vangsness and Aisha Tyler, who play Penelope Garica and Dr. Tara Lewis, respectively, for a co-star trivia challenge we call "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?" The two attempted to answer questions about each other's first jobs, favorite (and least favorite) foods, and travel destinations. And while we love Criminal Minds, we did not make things easy for the castmates. In fact, we even got Tyler to mutter under her breath, "Damn it all to hell," on a particularly tricky question.
All in all, Vangsness and Tyler ended the challenge with a tied score, proving their friendship goes much further than on-screen. The pair even shared they get together for a ladies night, perfectly dubbed "hot tub wine machine," in which they sit in a hot tub, drink wine, and chat about their pay in Hollywood. "We are girl's girls and that is very important to me, and it's a value I hold and I know Aisha holds the same, and we all hold that so it's a really affirming place to be a lady," Vangsness explains of their bonding nights.
Watch Vangsness and Tyler hilariously struggle through our trivia challenge, above, then catch their co-star chemistry on Criminal Minds: Evolution, streaming now on Paramount+.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Editorial Fellow at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
The Best Sex Card Games
Per the advice of famed relationship therapist and podcast host Esther Perel.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Jennifer Garner Responded to Jennifer Coolidge Wanting to Play a Dolphin, And Nobody Can Stop Laughing
I can't believe this is real.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Unexplained Breakouts? These Foods Could Be to Blame
Perhaps it's time to start a food diary?
By Samantha Holender