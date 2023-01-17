Here at MC, we're true crime-obsessed. Aside from having old Criminal Minds reruns always on our TVs, we're constantly turning to the latest and greatest true crime books, podcasts, and TV shows. Thankfully, there are plenty of new titles slated for release in 2023 to fill the gaping hole left by 2022's best true-crime documentaries and series. So if you're as much of a true crime aficionado as we are, prepare your Netflix and Hulu accounts: These are the best new true crime documentaries and series to add to your watchlist in 2023. Make sure to keep checking back, as this page will be updated with new releases throughout the year.

'Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street'

Premieres: Out now on Netflix

This four-part docuseries tells the rise and fall of financier Bernie Madoff, the mastermind behind the world's largest Ponzi scheme in history, worth about $64.8 billion. The series also details how the government was willfully blind to Madoff's manipulations. At the time of writing, this series sits at number seven on Netflix's Top 10 TV series list, so you know it's a hit.

'The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker'

Premieres: Out now on Netflix

This shocking documentary details how a happy-go-lucky hitchhiker went viral after he was forced to use a hatchet on a man committing brutal crimes. However, the hitchhiker soon finds himself on a downward spiral when the police grow suspicious of his story. This film is currently sitting high on Netflix's Top 10 movies list at number two.

'Death in the Dorms'

Premieres: Out now on Hulu

College is usually a time of self-discovery and independence, but there are shocking instances where a student's journey is tragically cut short. Each episode of this docuseries details the lives of several students around the country who were murdered while attending university.

'How I Caught My Killer'

Premieres: Out now on Hulu

While thousands of murders go cold every year, the murders detailed on Hulu's How I Caught My Killer are solved from beyond the grave. Each victim in this series' nine cases purposefully left clues before their deaths to help led police to their killer.

'Web of Death'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Premieres: January 19, 2023

For fans of Netflix's Don't F**k With Cats comes this six-part docuseries focusing on online sleuths and their investigations. Each episode focuses on one case and one amateur detective as they use the online devices like DNA databases and digital footprints to solve crimes.

'Killing County'

(Image credit: Hulu)

Premieres: January 26, 2023

Full of twists and turns, corruption, and cover-ups, this docuseries follows a deadly hotel shooting that left the Ramirez family questioning everything they thought they knew about their hometown of Bakersfield, California. Soon into their investigation they find out that they may not be the only victims of deep-rooted local crime.

'Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence'

Premieres: February 9, 2023 on Hulu

With unprecedented access, this series details the crimes of Larry Ray, a convicted sex trafficker, extortionist, and more who preyed on a a group of bright Sarah Lawrence College students. Ray's victims explain first-hand their experiences in the cult and how they survived.

'Tokyo Crime Squad: The Lucie Blackman Case'

(Image credit: Netflix)

Premieres: TBA in 2023 on Netflix

This documentary takes us to Japan, where British tourist Lucie Blackman was kidnapped and killed in 2000. Including interviews with those involved in the case and cinematic reconstructions, this film dives into one of Tokyo's most shocking cases.