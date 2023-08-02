David Beckham Happily Lets Daughter Harper Apply His Makeup: “My Little Makeup Artist”

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
David Beckham is making it clear that real men let their daughters do their makeup. David is a father of four—sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, and daughter Harper, who just turned 12 with a chic Prada-themed party (as one does when they are the only daughter of David and Victoria Beckham).
Mom Victoria previously revealed that Harper loves makeup and contouring; not difficult to believe, considering her mother is the founder of an eponymous beauty line (and fashion line, too). Victoria said Harper is “obsessed” with makeup and already is talented enough to impress her mom—who has been in the hands of the best makeup artists in the world. Victoria takes Harper along when she’s “out looking for the perfect contour,” and, if Harper gets good grades during any given term, she is rewarded with—you guessed it—a trip to go buy makeup.
“Going to [British cosmetics retailer] Space NK is her favorite treat after school,” Victoria said. “If she’s doing well in a test, I’ll take her to the one down the road—it’s her favorite thing.”
Now, it seems, dad David is willing to be her muse, letting the young talent practice on him, per Access. David lovingly called his daughter “my little makeup artist” on Instagram, alongside a photo of his daughter applying makeup to his face. “Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring (not sure what that means but I looked better whatever it was),” he wrote.
Fans blew up the comments with well-deserved support, with quips like “blend it like Beckham” (get it?). Another fan added “She is growing up so fast.” But not too fast, mom Victoria is quick to add. Harper isn’t yet allowed to wear makeup outside of the Beckham home, but when the time comes, she’ll be ready, Victoria said. “She’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time,” she said. “She’s good at doing it very naturally.”
And none other than one David Beckham is living proof!
Father and daughter clearly enjoy spending quality time together—back in June, David shared a loving moment the two had at a Harry Styles concert, where they sang along to Styles’ hit song “Late Night Talking.”
But Harper is more than just her makeup skills. Victoria posted for Harper’s birthday last month that the brand new 12-year-old is “the sweetest, kindest soul. Your love and energy is a blessing to everyone lucky enough to know and love you. You are our everything. We love you so much.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Meghan Markle Does This Meaningful Ritual for Her Birthday Every Year
She turns 42 on Friday!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Speak About Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in New Video Released by Their Foundation
The couple recorded the clip in the stunning garden of their Montecito home, wearing coordinating beige looks.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate’s Favorite Food is Not Only Delicious, But Surprisingly Affordable, Too
Plus, we’ve got a recipe so you can make it at home!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Victoria Beckham Wore Navy to the Royal Wedding and David Looked Great, Too
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have just arrived at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. See their outfits here.
By Hannah Morrill
-
Victoria's Secrets: The Fashion Icon on Style, Scientology & David Beckham
The divine Mrs. Beckham opens up about her tabloid-mad marriage. Plus: Check out our revealing web-exclusive Q&A and behind-the-scenes photos from our shoot.
By Kevin Sessums
-
MarieClaire.com Exclusive: Victoria Beckham Tells All
In this web exclusive, Victoria opens up about her husband, kids, and leaving those spicy days behind her. For more, read our profile here and check out behind-the-scenes photos from our November cover shoot.
By Kevin Sessums