David Beckham Happily Lets Daughter Harper Apply His Makeup: “My Little Makeup Artist”

David Beckham is making it clear that real men let their daughters do their makeup. David is a father of four—sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, and daughter Harper, who just turned 12 with a chic Prada-themed party (as one does when they are the only daughter of David and Victoria Beckham).

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham)

Mom Victoria previously revealed that Harper loves makeup and contouring; not difficult to believe, considering her mother is the founder of an eponymous beauty line (and fashion line, too). Victoria said Harper is “obsessed” with makeup and already is talented enough to impress her mom—who has been in the hands of the best makeup artists in the world. Victoria takes Harper along when she’s “out looking for the perfect contour,” and, if Harper gets good grades during any given term, she is rewarded with—you guessed it—a trip to go buy makeup.

(Image credit: Getty)

“Going to [British cosmetics retailer] Space NK is her favorite treat after school,” Victoria said. “If she’s doing well in a test, I’ll take her to the one down the road—it’s her favorite thing.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Now, it seems, dad David is willing to be her muse, letting the young talent practice on him, per Access . David lovingly called his daughter “my little makeup artist” on Instagram, alongside a photo of his daughter applying makeup to his face. “Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring (not sure what that means but I looked better whatever it was),” he wrote.

Fans blew up the comments with well-deserved support, with quips like “blend it like Beckham” (get it?). Another fan added “She is growing up so fast.” But not too fast, mom Victoria is quick to add. Harper isn’t yet allowed to wear makeup outside of the Beckham home, but when the time comes, she’ll be ready, Victoria said. “She’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time,” she said. “She’s good at doing it very naturally.”

(Image credit: Getty)

And none other than one David Beckham is living proof!

Father and daughter clearly enjoy spending quality time together—back in June, David shared a loving moment the two had at a Harry Styles concert, where they sang along to Styles’ hit song “Late Night Talking.”

(Image credit: Getty)

But Harper is more than just her makeup skills. Victoria posted for Harper’s birthday last month that the brand new 12-year-old is “the sweetest, kindest soul. Your love and energy is a blessing to everyone lucky enough to know and love you. You are our everything. We love you so much.”