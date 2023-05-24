Victoria Beckham Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Harper is “Obsessed” with Makeup and Contouring

Like mother, like daughter! We want 11-year-old Harper Beckham—the only daughter of David and Victoria Beckham—to grow up to be whatever she wants to be, but, Access reports, it might just be a beauty influencer. (Victoria herself is the founder of the eponymous Victoria Beckham Beauty, which launched in 2019 and features eye liner, eye shadows, and lip products.)
And even at her tender age, Harper has a talent for cosmetics, the proud mom revealed in a recent interview. Victoria said her daughter is “obsessed” with makeup “and has already honed her skills well enough to impress her famously stylish mother,” Access reports.
Victoria said that when she’s “out looking for the perfect contour” she takes Harper along with her, and, if Harper’s grades make the cut, she gets rewarded with a special trip to look for makeup.
“Going to [British cosmetics retailer] Space NK is her favorite treat after school,” Victoria said. “If she’s doing well in a test, I’ll take her to the one down the road—it’s her favorite thing.”
And while the mom of four clarified that her youngest is still too young to wear makeup outside of the Beckham home, she will be more than ready to do so when that time comes: “She’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time,” Victoria said. “She’s good at doing it very naturally.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
This Resurfacing Body Compound Is the Only Product to Ever Hydrate My Elbows
I will shout my love for this skin-smoothing miracle worker from the rooftops.
By Samantha Holender
-
Katy Perry Is Thinking of Quitting ‘American Idol,’ Reports Say
She’s apparently tired of being painted as the “nasty judge.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Skips Awards Ceremony in Beverly Hills Last Night Where She Was Honored for Her Work on ‘Archetypes’ Podcast
It was exactly one week after she was honored with another award in New York City—and the car chase that resulted afterwards.
By Rachel Burchfield