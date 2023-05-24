Victoria Beckham Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Harper is “Obsessed” with Makeup and Contouring

Like mother, like daughter! We want 11-year-old Harper Beckham—the only daughter of David and Victoria Beckham—to grow up to be whatever she wants to be, but, Access reports, it might just be a beauty influencer. (Victoria herself is the founder of the eponymous Victoria Beckham Beauty, which launched in 2019 and features eye liner, eye shadows, and lip products.)

And even at her tender age, Harper has a talent for cosmetics, the proud mom revealed in a recent interview. Victoria said her daughter is “obsessed” with makeup “and has already honed her skills well enough to impress her famously stylish mother,” Access reports.

(Image credit: Getty)

Victoria said that when she’s “out looking for the perfect contour” she takes Harper along with her, and, if Harper’s grades make the cut, she gets rewarded with a special trip to look for makeup.

“Going to [British cosmetics retailer] Space NK is her favorite treat after school,” Victoria said. “If she’s doing well in a test, I’ll take her to the one down the road—it’s her favorite thing.”

(Image credit: Getty)

And while the mom of four clarified that her youngest is still too young to wear makeup outside of the Beckham home, she will be more than ready to do so when that time comes: “She’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time,” Victoria said. “She’s good at doing it very naturally.”