Harper Beckham Turns 12 With a “Chic” Prada Party

Here’s what happens when you are the only daughter of Victoria and David Beckham and you turn 12: Naturally, you are thrown a Prada party.

Mom Victoria documented it all on her Instagram feed this weekend, from Harper’s outfit—a pale purple midi slip dress with lace trim accessorized with a light purple bag—to Victoria’s outfit (a black V-neck maxi dress, accentuated with a brown and gold belt). Other snaps included the Prada Caffé in London, and a cake to top it all off.

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham)

“Harper Seven is 12!!(almost) @Prada party for Harper Seven 💕 CHIC!!” Victoria captioned the shots.

Though the party was Saturday, on Harper’s actual birthday yesterday Victoria posted two Instagram grids with photos and videos of her “baby girl.”

“Happy birthday baby girl!!! Can’t believe Harper Seven is 12 today!!!! We love you sooooo much! You are our everything xxxxxx,” she wrote in the first caption. For the second, she wrote of her daughter “The sweetest, kindest soul. Your love and energy is a blessing to everyone lucky enough to know and love you. You are our everything. We love you so much.”

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham)

The Prada Caffé is inside London’s Harrods department store. Victoria and David attended Harper’s party, as did older brothers Romeo and Cruz, per People ; Brooklyn wasn’t pictured. A sweet photo from the collection included one of Harper standing behind Romeo in the café with her arms wrapped around him. “Someone loves her big brother!!!” Victoria wrote.

(Image credit: Getty)

On the menu was a pink sweet treat and cappuccino, both with Prada logos on them. David posted more photos of the dishes the family enjoyed—which spanned several courses, People reports—along with a menu from the party.

(Image credit: Getty)

Less than halfway into it, the Beckhams have already had a celebratory month of July—Victoria and David marked their twenty-fourth wedding anniversary on July 4, which David marked with an Instagram post (as seems to be the family’s theme): “24 years and counting,” he wrote. “To the best wife, mummy & drinking partner (most of the time). Happy Anniversary, love u so much.”

Victoria also shared photos old and new, including one where she firmly grasps David’s hand. “Still holding hands and still laughing (with you not just at you),” she wrote. “I love you so much.”