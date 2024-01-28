Demi Moore and Melanie Griffith Show Us How to Arrive to an SNL Afterparty

I don't understand women who are afraid of aging, I'm sorry. The older I get, the more comfortable I become in my skin, the more confident I am in the knowledge of what does and does not work for me, what I do or do not want/need. The more I simply feel like me—and the wrinkles and all that other stuff just remind me that I'm real.

Besides, with role models like Melanie Griffith and Demi Moore wandering around, showing us how to just sorta vibe and look fabulous (yeah, yeah, yeah, we know the money and privilege that they have helps. Shhh not right now), through how they live their own?

Well, I'm not afraid, I'm excited! Teach me how to be, ladies! Show me how to dress, show me how to walk, show me how to bring my small dog to the Saturday Night Live after-party!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That's right, Demi Moore showed up to the after party—celebrating Melanie Griffith's daughter, Dakota Johnson, and her night hosting the longstanding sketch comedy show—wearing a fabulous long coat, with her teeny, tiny, itty, bitty, cutie-wootie lil doggie named Pilaf, in her pocket.

Pilaf! PILAF THE DOG! Pilaf! The! Dog!

Truly, as a new adopter of a small dog (Hi Winston! I love you! I wish you could read!), the ONLY way I want to attend parties anymore is if I can also bring my (perfect vampire bat of a) dog.

And LOOK AT THIS TINY TREASURE DEMI MOORE TOOK TO THE PARTY IN HER POCKET!!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nothing is better than that dog's tongue! Nothing!! I bet it was the life of the party! The most photographed thing there! Celebrities be damned—everyone wanted a picture with Pilaf's tongue last night and you know I am right!

Of course, I would be remiss to not also focus on Ms. Melanie Griffith, who looked so fashionable AND warm! At the SAME! TIME! A woman who birthed one of the coolest women of all time who sleeps 14 hours a day?

Do you know how important that is to me, a woman who is unfortunately constantly cold and always sleepy?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Honestly, we don't talk about or appreciate Melanie Griffith enough. Some of the reasons for my appreciation and adoration for her far too personal to share in a pithy celebrity news post, but just look at the career she's had! Working Girl! Something Wild! Milk Money! Her performances have always been electric, full of life and nuance and complication.

And look at her in this coat, heading in to party with the cast of SNL and her daughter! Try and tell me this isn't a vibe that's downright aspirational! Who cares if it isn't attainable? Things don't have to be literally possible, they just have to feel spiritually in line with what you're looking for, ya feel me?

Anyway, I love Demi Moore and Melanie Griffith and everything that's happening here, the end.