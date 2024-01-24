Dakota Johnson has made it clear that she's not the one to mess around with—I mean, who can forget her subtle bite back at Ellen Degeneres nearly four years ago ("That's not the truth, Ellen")? But even before Johnson's most-memed moment, she's long solidified herself as tolerating very little BS, whether that's on or off camera. The actress' latest appearance further asserts herself as no-nonsense type of gal: Johnson wore a powerful pinstriped suit, which flipped TikTok's "Mob Wife" trend on its head.
Coined by creator and self-proclaimed "mob wife CEO" Sarah Arcuri, the aesthestic references in-your-face animal prints, fur coats, flashy jewelry, loads of leather. The look, as seen in our favorite mafia-related shows and movies, is very maximalist and very luxurious. Johnson, however, nonchalantly contradicts the TikTok trend. If anything, the actress just made it clear that if she were to ever cross into mobster territory, she wouldn't be on the sidelines. Forget the wife—Johnson's wants to be the don himself.
On Tuesday, the 34-year-old was photographed leaving her hotel in New York City, en route to rehearsals ahead of hosting this weekend's Saturday Night Live episode. The rain-soaked streets didn't stop her from channeling "big boss energy," though; She was captured wearing a head-to-toe look from Bottega Veneta. The gravitas of her outfit comes from her pinstriped suit, which featured the brand's wool shirt and long loose-fitted trousers.
For outwear, she opted for a subdued quiet luxury-esque black wool coat by the Italian fashion house. She finished her ensemble with Bottega Veneta's Andiamo bag in a red woven leather and classic acetate cat eye sunglasses. Her platform leather boots were by The Row.
Now, of course, we don't think Johnson is one to indulge in TikTok fashion fads, but we can't help but notice there's something about her look that could definitely fit in with the whole "mobster" uniform. While much of fashion's current obsession lies in the "mob wife," someone who exudes unapologetic boldness and extravagance, Johnson's crisp yet powerful look completely flips that narrative. It's almost as if she's evoking that loud energy of a cigar-smoking gangstress without all the "boom" (Think, less Carmela and more Tony from The Sopranos).
Johnson's Bottega two-piece is the perfect outfit inspiration if you're looking to participate in the emerging trend in a different way. Maybe ditch the fur coat and go for a power suit—no organized crime necessary!
Shop Dakota Johnson's Pinstripe Look
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
Misty Copeland Is Stepping Beyond Ballet
The professional ballerina talks nutrition, education, finding balance.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Here Are the Must-Watch Drama Movies of 2024 So Far, From 'Challengers' to 'Joker' 2
Zendaya, Gaga, Anne Hathaway—2024 is the year of the actress.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Yara Shahidi Wants You to Embrace Curiosity as More Than a 'Distraction'
The actress and college grad gave a TED Talk on how curiosity helped her balance Hollywood and Harvard.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Oscar Nominee Lily Gladstone Is a Full-On Fashion Powerhouse
The 'Killers of a Flower Moon' actress is one to watch in the style space.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Nicole Kidman’s Backless Little Black Dress Brought New Drama to the Wardrobe Staple
Not to mention the gown's hip-level leg slit and open sides!
By Emma Childs
-
Anya Taylor-Joy Is a Grunge Dior Couture Princess in Paris
In combat boots and a red-lace dress, no less.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Jennifer Lopez's Schiaparelli Rose Coat Is Made of Hundreds of Real Petals
Forget a bouquet from Ben—how about a custom-made coat of flowers?
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Jennifer Lopez's Slouchy White Boots Are About To Be 2024's Biggest Boot Trend
2010 called, its boots are back!
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Kendall Jenner Strolled Through the Snow in a Mini Dress, Heels, and No Coat
The supermodel strolled around snowy Aspen without outerwear—and in heels, no less.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Taylor Swift's Cashmere Hoodie Dress by The Row Signals a Shift in Her Style
Swifties, are you paying attention? Is this her next era?
By India Roby
-
Margot Robbie Just Carried A Mega-Sized Clutch To Run Errands
What could she be keeping in the gargantuan bag?
By Melony Forcier