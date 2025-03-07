32 Dramatic Actors Who Are Also Comedic Geniuses

Many actors whom we think of as masters of drama actually started off in comedic movies and TV. Then there are the mostly comedic actors who make a brilliant pivot into drama, shocking and delighting the world all at once. And we can't forget the actors who love to go back and forth between genres, proving their range at every turn. Here are 32 actors with serious comedy chops—whether they started off in the genre, tried it out later on, or keep coming back to it.

Robin Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Robin Williams could do it all. The actor, who sadly died at just 63, was just as iconic as a funnyman in Mrs. Doubtfire and Night at the Museum as he was in his most famous dramatic roles: Good Will Hunting and Dead Poets Society. Now that's range.

Jamie Foxx

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx is perhaps best known as an action actor thanks to roles in Collateral or Baby Driver. The man is also a hyper talented drama actor more generally, as evidenced by his star turns in Ray and Dreamgirls. But Foxx' talents don't stop there: He's also an excellent comedic actor, which you'll know better than anyone if you've ever seen Due Date or Valentine's Day.

Alan Rickman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Rickman played unforgettable roles in his time, most notably as Severus Snape in the Harry Potter movie series and as Emma Thompson's misbehaving husband in Love Actually. But the English actor actually got his start in the '80s in some comedic project such as the series Shelley and the film The January Man.

Ralph Fiennes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ralph Fiennes has made his mark in very serious films, including Schindler's List and The English Patient. Also, any millennial worth their salt also recognizes him as a brilliant Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter movie series, but this resume doesn't mean Fiennes is any less capable of comedy. He was obviously hilarious in The Grand Budapest Hotel—and never forget he played Jennifer Lopez' love interest in the rom-com Maid in Manhattan.

Leonardo DiCaprio

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio, as an Oscar winner, is a Very Serious Actor. Romeo + Juliet and Titanic were his big break, and he's gone on to star in films like The Revenant and Inception. But does that mean he can't deliver a joke? Nope! Some of his earliest roles were on the sitcoms Roseanne and Parenthood, so there.

Henry Cavill

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you think Henry Cavill, you don't really think "hilarious." But that's your mistake! The English actor may be a very convincing Superman, but hey, did you catch him in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine? Cavill, fittingly, played The Cavillrine to perfection in the Ryan Reynolds-produced movie.

Bill Hader

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no surprise that Bill Hader has made this list: Having gotten his start on SNL, the actor is known for his comedy chops, which later afforded him roles in the likes of Trainwreck and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. More surprising was his pivot into drama, with acclaimed roles in the TV series Barry and the horror film It Chapter Two.

Tom Hanks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Hanks is an American treasure, beloved for his roles in Forrest Gump and Philadelphia, and more recently A Man Called Otto and Elvis. But the actor is equally brilliant in comedic roles, as you almost certainly already know: He nailed roles in 30 Rock, the Toy Story series, and in the '80s, Big.

Bryan Cranston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bryan Cranston made television history with his highly acclaimed role as Walter White on Breaking Bad. But no '90s kid will ever be able to unsee the actor as the slightly goofy dad on early 2000s sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, which starred Frankie Muniz as Malcolm.

Steve Carell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Steve Carell's background is obviously in comedy, and he's most recognizable as The Office's Michael Scott, or the clueless dad from Crazy, Stupid, Love. But Carell has been equally memorable in dramatic roles such as in Beautiful Boy, The Patient, and The Morning Show.

Matthew McConaughey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey has previously been candid about struggling with being pigeonholed as the "rom-com dude." Although How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is one of the best films ever made, McConaughey has truly found his calling thanks to roles in dramas like Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club.

Timothée Chalamet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet is not exactly a comedy actor, but he was very funny in Don't Look Up—and let's not forget his pitch-perfect SNL appearances. Still, Chalamet mostly owes his career to stunning performances in Call Me By Your Name, Dune and A Complete Unknown.

Robert De Niro

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get you an actor who can do both. Robert De Niro is honestly just as lauded for his dark performances in Taxi Driver, The Irishman and Killers of the Flower Moon as he is for his slapstick comedy roles. Who could forget DeNiro in the Meet the Parents series or The Intern?

Lucy Hale

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all came to know and love Lucy Hale when she played Aria Montgomery on the very dark, very dramatic TV series Pretty Little Liars. But happily for us, Hale subsequently earned her status as rom-com queen by starring in movies like The Hating Game and Puppy Love.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt can do comedy, he can do drama, he can do it all! He was so sweet (and funny) as a lovestruck teenager in 10 Things I Hate About You, and so compelling in dramas like The Dark Knight and Inception. And then there's (500) Days of Summer, which falls somewhere in the middle.

George Clooney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

George Clooney may be more of a dramatic actor, but he's not just funny in those ads for a certain coffee brand. He's also been known to star in his fair share of comedies over the course of his career, including Ocean's 8 and Hail, Caesar!—plus, there were *that* cameo on Friends.

Dustin Hoffman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dustin Hoffman stole hearts the world over in cult movies like The Graduate and Rain Man, which were somewhere on the drama-to-comedy spectrum. And he's also been known to star in silly family-friendly comedies like Kung Fu Panda and Meet the Fockers. A timeless talent.

Aubrey Plaza

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aubrey Plaza cut her teeth on Parks and Recreation as the hilariously deadpan April Ludgate—whom we loved for being so downright savage. Since then, she has proven the impressive range she's capable of with roles in The White Lotus, Ingrid Goes West and Megalopolis.

Will Smith

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Will Smith is an incredibly versatile actor. We first got to know him on the iconic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, followed by action comedies like Wild Wild West and the Men in Black series. But Smith is adept at the serious stuff, too, and blew audiences away in the likes of I Am Legend and King Richard.

Jennifer Lawrence

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all know Jennifer Lawrence for her roles in the Hunger Games series and in Silver Linings Playbook. In real life, the actress is famously funny, and she's brought that quality onto the big screen a handful of times, notably in Don't Look Up and No Hard Feelings.

Sofía Vergara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was impossible not to fall in love with the gregarious, dramatic, loving Gloria on Modern Family, who made us laugh in every scene she was in. But actress Sofía Vergara delighted audiences when she took on the much more serious role of the cartel leader Griselda Blanco for a critically acclaimed mini-series.

Chloë Grace Moretz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloë Grace Moretz has been acting since she was a little kid, so naturally her roles have spanned all sorts of genres. We loved her in Kick-Ass and 30 Rock, but she's just as much a natural at drama: Think Carrie and The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

Olivia Colman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

International audiences fell for Olivia Colman following her jaw-dropping performance in The Favourite, but before she was an Oscar-winning dramatic actress, she was a British TV comedy darling. In the U.K., she'll always be associated with series like Peep Show.

Awkwafina

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Awkwafina is an incredibly talented comedic actress—hello, have you even seen Crazy Rich Asians? And then there's Nora from Queens. But in 2019, the actress—née Nora Lum—made a beautiful pivot into drama with her poignant role in The Farewell, directed by Lulu Wang.

Donald Glover

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Donald Glover—AKA Childish Gambino—first found fame as the lovable ditz Troy Barnes on Community. Since then, though, he's shown he's not just a comedy star: His roles in Atlanta, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and The Martian have earned him many well-deserved accolades.

Emma Thompson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In her filmography, British movie icon Emma Thompson goes back and forth between the more comedic and the more dramatic. Love Actually was ostensibly a comedy but she brought the drama; she's absolutely hilarious as Bridget Jones' OB/GYN; and yet, she's positively poignant in films like The Children Act and Brideshead Revisited.

Jason Sudeikis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jason Sudeikis no longer has anything to prove when it comes to his comedy chops: We've adored him in We're the Millers, Horrible Bosses, Booksmart... But it's his role in Ted Lasso that undoubtedly sealed his status as Hollywood royalty: Though the show has elements of comedy, Sudeikis' role was incredibly touching, too.

Meryl Streep

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're absolutely convinced there's nothing Meryl Streep can't do. She shines like the star she is in dramas: Sophie's Choice, Big Little Lies, Suffragette. And yet, she makes us laugh like no other in comedies: Mamma Mia, The Devil Wears Prada, Only Murders in the Building.

John Krasinski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

John Krasinski has come a long way since he was the nerdy workplace heartthrob Jim Halpert on The Office. These days, he's almost better known for his extra dramatic, extra action-packed roles in projects like A Quiet Place—which he also directed and wrote—and Jack Ryan.

Emily Blunt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Blunt, like her husband John Krasinski, has quite the range as an actress. Whereas her role as Emily in The Devil Wears Prada will never not be iconic, she's just as comfortable in much more serious films like Edge of Tomorrow, A Quiet Place, or The Wolfman.

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway is highly respected as a dramatic actress thanks to roles in Les Misérables, Rachel Getting Married and Mothers' Instinct. Of course, though, we will always love her for her funnier roles in The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, and Ella Enchanted.

Ariana Grande

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ariana Grande rose to fame thanks to a little Nickelodeon show called Victorious, on which she could not have been funnier as Cat Valentine. But then, there came Wicked—which is funny in parts, of course, but which is mostly quite serious. And of course Grande knocked it out of the park.