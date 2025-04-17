Texas forever. Well, sort of. It’s not a Friday Night Lights sequel, but Netflix’s latest western series, Ransom Canyon, could double as a spiritual sequel to the ‘00s NBC hit. Part Friday Night Lights, part Yellowstone, and part Dynasty, the must-watch series centers on the titular Texas ranch town as its inhabitants navigate romantic, interpersonal, and professional entanglements that could threaten their way of life forever. It helps that Minka Kelly, who broke out in Friday Night Lights as Lyla Garrity, co-leads the series opposite Josh Duhamel.

The romantic drama based on the popular Jodi Thomas book series hits Netflix on April 17, 2025, and features a stable of actors you might recognize beyond Kelly and Duhamel. Read on to familiarize yourself with the cast and characters of Ransom Canyon.

Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland

(Image credit: Netflix)

Josh Duhamel , 52, plays Staten, the sole owner and heir of the Double K Ranch. He is tasked with ensuring the ranch doesn’t fall prey to outside forces threatening their way of life. He’s a widower whose “years-in-the-making, will-they-won’t-they romance” with Quinn O’Grady is “the heart” of the show, according to Netflix’s Tudum .

Duhamel may best be known as the former Mr. Fergie, but he has also had an impressive acting career. He first appeared on the soap opera All My Children before starring on the NBC series Las Vegas. Duhamel was also one of the main protagonists in four Transformers films, as well as blockbusters like When in Rome, Life as We Know It, New Year’s Eve, and Love, Simon.

Minka Kelly as Quinn O’Grady

(Image credit: Netflix)

Minka Kelly , 44, stars as Quinn, a creative and concert pianist who has returned to Ransom Canyon from N.Y.C. to pursue a career running the local dance hall. Her burgeoning romance with Staten has “antagonistic chemistry [that] just crackles,” says series creator April Blair.

Kelly is best known for starring in four seasons of Friday Night Lights as Lyla Garrity. After that, she starred in the 2011 TV adaptation of Charlie’s Angels and the superhero drama Titans, and had a recurring role on Parenthood. In films, she starred in The Roommate and Searching for Sonny. In 2023, Kelly wrote a New York Times bestselling memoir titled Tell Me Everything: A Memoir , chronicling her difficult childhood.

Lizzy Greene as Lauren Brigman

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lizzy Greene , 21, plays Lauren, the local sheriff’s daughter. Lauren seems to have it all but is dealing with her erratic alcoholic mom, a secret burgeoning relationship with Lucas, and the desire to leave her small hometown for good.

Greene was a Nickelodeon child star, playing the titular Dawn on the series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. Following that, she was a main cast member on ABC’s A Million Little Things.

James Brolin as Cap Fuller

(Image credit: Netflix)

James Brolin , 84, plays Cap Fulle, the owner of Fuller Ranch, which has become dilapidated due to his grief from his only son’s death in Afghanistan.

Brolin, the father of actor Josh Brolin and husband of Barbra Streisand , is best known for his TV roles on Marcus Welby, M.D., Hotel, and Life in Pieces. He was also the narrator in Sweet Tooth and appeared in films like Lightyear, Traffic, and Catch Me If You Can.

Eoin Macken as Davis Collins

(Image credit: Anna Kooris/Netflix)

Eoin Macken , 42, plays Davis Collins, Staten’s brother-in-law, who is also vying for Quinn’s heart. Staten doesn’t trust him, and rightfully so: Davis, who owns the Bar W Ranch, is colluding with outside investors to capitalize on the water pipeline running under the land.

Macken is an Irish model and actor whose acting career began in the 2005 film Studs opposite Brendan Gleeson and Emmett J. Scanlan. On TV, he’s appeared in Merlin, The Night Shift, and La Brea, while his additional film credits include Resident Evil: The Final Chapter and Centurion.

Marianly Tejada as Ellie Estevez

(Image credit: Netflix)

Marianly Tejada , 32, is Ellie, Quinn’s best friend, and a bartender at her dance hall. She wants to help Quinn grow the dance hall into a bigger business, and keeps a close eye on Cap and his new foreman Yancy, with whom she is immediately smitten despite his mysterious air.

Tejada is best known for starring in the Peacock original series One of Us Is Lying. Before that, she guest-starred on Orange is the New Black and The Purge.

Jack Schumacher as Yancy Grey

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jack Schumacher is the new guy in town, Yancy Grey, who arrives for a job on Cal’s ranch. Little is known about his past and what brought him to town, and he’d like to keep it that way—even as he strikes up a romance with Ellie.

Before Ransom Canyon, Schumacher was in the film Top Gun: Maverick and appeared in small roles on TV shows like S.W.A.T. and Chicago P.D. He’ll next appear in the rom-com 40 Days and 40 Nights (which is not a remake of the 2002 Josh Hartnett vehicle of the same name) and the film After All starring Erika Christensen.

Garrett Wareing as Lucas Russell

(Image credit: Netflix)

Garrett Wareing , 23, plays Luca, who is in a secret relationship with Lauren while trying to provide for his family by working at the Double K Ranch. He has an older brother, Kit, who is in and out of jail, causing a strain on his family’s standing in public.

Wareing made his film debut in 2014 in Boychoir, sharing the screen with Dustin Hoffman and Kathy Bates. He had a recurring role on the TV series Manifest and appeared in a handful of episodes of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Later this year, he is slated to appear in The Long Walk, a Stephen King adaptation starring Judy Greer and Mark Hamill.

Andrew Liner as Reid Collins

(Image credit: Netflix)

Andrew Liner , 24, is Davis’s son and Lauren’s on-again-off-again boyfriend Reid. He’s reeling from the loss of a close loved one, and rebelling against the expectations put on him by his difficult father.

Liner starred in the series Vampire Academy as well as the film Gray Matter. Next, he’ll be seen in the forthcoming Irish series The Wayfinders.

Meta Golding as Paula Jo

(Image credit: Anna Kooris/Netflix)

Meta Golding , 53, plays Davis’s ex-wife and Reid’s mom Paula Jo, who comes back to Ransom Canyon looking to wreak havoc on the members of the small town. Newly minted on the area’s Water and Power Board, she’s determined to get the ranch owners to succumb to the water pipeline plan.

Golding is best known for appearing in the ‘90s soap opera Loving. More recently, she can be seen in two installments of the Hunger Games franchise (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2), the hit FOX series Empire, and the Paramount+ thriller series Rabbit Hole.