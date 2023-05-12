Elle Fanning Said She Didn't Get Cast in a Big Franchise Because She "Didn't Have Enough Instagram Followers"

In an ideal world, people would land jobs based solely on their abilities.
Sadly, the makers of blockbuster movies also have to think about how much money they can make while casting—which means maximizing all marketing avenues, including actors' own Instagram accounts. (Just ask the Barbie movie.)
Anyway, I'm telling you all this because award-winning actress Elle Fanning has just revealed that she once missed out on a role in a big franchise at least in part because she didn't have enough Instagram followers. She thought it was really weird, and I would tend to agree.
Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Maleficent star told host Josh Horowitz that appearing on huge franchises (such as superhero movies or the Star Wars universe) isn't really for her—though she did once try to make it work.
"It does something for people, you know, but you also don’t know if they’re gonna work sometimes, which is also scary," she explained (via The Hollywood Reporter).
She added, "I didn’t get a part once for something big—and it might not have just been this reason, but this was all the feedback that I heard — because I didn’t have enough Instagram followers at the time.
"And so, that was a little like, OK, I mean that I firmly don’t believe in like ever not getting a part [because of that]."
Though Fanning didn't say which franchise she auditioned for, nor do we know how long ago this was, these days she certainly has what in my unprofessional opinion I would consider "enough Instagram followers," with 6 million at time of writing.
But even without the franchises, Fanning is doing pretty great for herself. She recently starred in the TV mini-series The Girl From Plainville, and has also had roles in The Great, All the Bright Places, and the Maleficent series.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry Blames 'Daily Mirror' Publishers for Chelsy Davy Breakup in Court Documents
The court case began this week.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tabloid Stories About Prince Harry Came From Members of the Royal Family, 'Daily Mirror' Publisher Claims
These claims could corroborate previous statements from Harry.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
I'm a Travel Writer—These Are the Best Health Spa Resorts in the U.S.
It’s pampering time.
By Michelle Stansbury
-
Jennifer Garner Responded to Jennifer Coolidge Wanting to Play a Dolphin, And Nobody Can Stop Laughing
I can't believe this is real.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Mariska Hargitay Opens Up About Losing Her Mother Jayne Mansfield 50 Years Ago
"Losing my mother at such a young age is the scar of my soul," Hargitay recently opened up.
By Taysha Murtaugh
-
Elizabeth Banks Will Direct 'Pitch Perfect 3' Because the World Is Amazing
Now, where's Rebel Wilson at?
By Michael Sebastian
-
Amy Adams on Playing Against Type
With a new baby and a new movie, the good girl actress wants a new image as well.Plus: check out the photos from her cover shoot.
By Christine Lennon
-
Interview with Chris O'Donnell
Can Chris O'Donnell make a comeback? We think so, but don't take our word for it. Read the interview and hear what O'Donnell has to say about balancing fame, fortune, and family.
By Colleen Oakley
-
Anne Hathaway Shows Us Her Wild Side
You won't catch her falling out of a limo sans undies — but she'll gladly go topless if the role calls for it. Mold-breaking ANNE HATHAWAY does Hollywood her way.
By Kelly Marages
-
In A Town Car With Gabrielle Union
Talking With Gabrielle Union
By Colleen Oakley
-
Brains Are the New Beauty
Sex appeal in Hollywood is changing — and TV stars are leading the way.
By Eileen Conlan