Emily Blunt Says Taylor Swift Helped Her Daughter Feel Less “Self-Conscious”

Actress Emily Blunt is sharing how pop star Taylor Swift helped her young daughter feel more confident.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, The Fall Guy star discussed a brief encounter with the history-making "Eras Tour" star and what she said to her 9-year-old daughter, Hazel, to help her feel less "self-conscious."

"She was so nice to my kids,” Blunt explained at the time. “My oldest kid has just cut all of her hair off, this very short haircut that she was very self-conscious about. And Taylor Swift goes, ‘God, look at you, you're just this ‘60s Beatnik cool kid. I love your style.'"



Blunt went on to say that after the exchange she "thought my child was going to faint."

"It was the best thing anyone has done for my child," she added.

A young fan exchanges friendship bracelets with Taylor Swift as she performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift has a long, well-documented history of making as much time as she can for her younger fans, both on and off tour. As Billboard reported, Swift signed and sent back a handwritten note a young 7-year-old fan has sent her prior to a show in Las Vegas.

"(Bella) did write her section number on the back, but I really didn’t ever in a million years think that this was going to get returned to her," the young girl's mom recalled on TikTok at the time. "They filmed my daughter getting the letter back because they wanted to pass it back to Taylor.”

And during an "Eras Tour" show in Arlington, Texas, Swift gave BFF Selena Gomez's young sister, Gracie, her iconic "Red" hat. As a "thank you" of sorts, Gracie gave Swift a friendship bracelet.

During the same interview with Howard Stern, Blunt opened up about how her reputation as a successful actress in Hollywood impacts her two young children, Hazel and Violet.

Emily Blunt attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "The Fall Guy" at Dolby Theatre on April 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“They get very protective,” she said. “They don’t like it when people come up to me. They don’t like it because people’s energies can be quite intense."

The proud mom of two went on to describe what she called a "really sweet moment" when she was "walking home from school" with her eldest "a few years ago."

"These girls came up to us and they were kind of excited," she continued. "I think they liked The Devil Wears Prada, they were quoting it to me. We got home, and we walked past the lady who works at the door of our building, Taniq, who’s amazing.

“We get in the elevator, and Hazel was just watching that reaction people had, and then she started thinking about how people in our life react to me, and she goes, ‘Do you think Taniq knows that you’re Emily Blunt?’” the actress continued. “

Blunt said her daughter then asked about "our dentist" and "the guy who does my hair," until she "realized it's because they're so normal around me."

"She thought they didn't know," she concluded. "And that was just so sweet, it killed me."