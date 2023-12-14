Emma Stone Will Take Your Breath Away in This Plunging, Backless Silk Gown

Emma Stone has done it again—left us speechless with another timeless, old-Hollywood look.

The 35-year-old actress graced the red carpet at the UK Gala screening of Poor Things at the Barbican Centre in London, England on Thursday, Dec. 14, wearing a plunging silk, backless silver gown. The timeless dress featured asymmetrical seams, thin shoulder straps and a sheer panel along the neckline.

To complete the breathtaking look, Stone paired the gown with matching heeled sandals, a chic blue crepe coat that slid down her shoulders, and a pair of statement diamond earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone stars in the film, alongside Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe, and has already been nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance . The film also snagged six additional Golden Globe nominations in various categories, including Best Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Motion Picture for a musical or comedy.

The film, which is set to debut on Dec. 15, is described as a feminist version of the classic film Frankenstein and follows the life of Bella Baxter—played by Stone—who has to relearn everything, including how to move.

In a sit-down interview with Seattle NBC affiliate King5 , Stone said that the “physically was so much fun because it could be experimental,” adding that there was no “right or wrong” to the role because it’s “shockingly not based on a true story, and she’s not a real person.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone went on to say that the film is ultimately about “the experience of human awakening,” and in a particularly candid moment she opened up about what has helped carry her forward and through her award-winning career.

“Failure. Things going wrong,” she explained at the time. “When I really look back, those are the things that have helped me to advance and grow the most. I’m not wishing for failure, by the way. But when that has happened, I think if anything, it can really be a huge tool to understand more about yourself and to advance and progress and grow.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to gracing red carpets and attending premiers, failure is clearly not in Stone’s vocabulary. Just days ago, during the Poor Things premiere in Paris, Stone once again stole the show with a devastatingly chic black suit adorned with gold buttons. To add some flair to her ensemble, she paired the look with closed-toed black pumps and layered statement necklaces.

If Stone doesn’t bring home another Golden Globe for her Poor Things performance, she can find solace in the fact that she is winning the fashion game, no contest.