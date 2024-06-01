First Lady of Nigeria Addresses False Reports She Shamed Meghan Markle's Attire

The First Lady of Nigeria is addressing rumors that she shamed Meghan Markle for how she dressed during her recent visit to the country alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

For the uninitiated, on May 25 the First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu spoke at an event titled "Celebrating the Woman" in Abuja, Arise News reported at the time.

During the event, the First Lady gave a speech stressing the importance of setting a positive example for the next generation of Nigerians while also addressing mainstream American fashion.

"We are not having the Met Gala. And everyone, the nakedness is just everywhere, and the men are well-clothed. So we have to do something. Tell them the way it is—we don't accept nakedness in our culture. That is not beautiful," First Lady Tinubu said, according to a video shared online.

"It is not beautiful at all. And they are all beautiful girls, but they should be confident in who they are," she continued. "They are mimicking and trying to emulate film stars from America. They don’t know where they come from. Why did Meghan come here, looking for Africa? That is something we have to take home with. We know who we are, and don’t lose who you are."

What followed was a slew of inaccurate reports made by various media outlets, claiming the First Lady was criticizing Markle for the clothes she decided to wear while visiting Nigeria in celebration of her husband's beloved Invictus Games.

According to the First Lady's office, Tinubu was not shaming the Duchess of Sussex or attacking her wardrobe, but rather referring to her "journey to understand her identity and where she came from after Meghan learned she is of Nigerian heritage," People reports.

"She meant Meghan appreciates the people we are and hence her coming here," the First Lady’s office said in a recent statement to AFP Fact Check. "At no point did she say anything about Meghan’s dressing."

During her visit to Nigeria, Markle wore a slew of eye-catching ensembles, including a form-fitting red gown created by rising Nigerian designer Orire .

"It has been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived," Markle said during an event, after being asked if uncovering her Nigerian heritage has had an influence on her fashion choices. "I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more color so I can fit in with all of you in your incredible fashion!"

During the same event, Markle also opened up about what it was like to find out she is 43% Nigerian tvia a genealogy test.

"Being African-American, part of it is really not knowing so much about your lineage or background, where you come from specifically," Markle explained at the time. "And it was exciting for both of us to discover more and understand what that really means.”



In her May 25 speech, First Lady Tinubu warned that the older generation has "to salvage our children."

"You know we see the way they dress, they keep forgetting that Nigeria, we are beautiful," she continued. "The moment you can see what they showcase on the stage, I said, we are fashionable!"