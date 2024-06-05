Flavor Flav Orders Everything on Red Lobster Menu to Help Stop the Chain From Closing Down

Flavor Flav is not ready to go without his Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

The rapper is doing everything in his power to help save the Red Lobster restaurant chain after it announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May.

Flav's latest attempt at salvaging Red Lobster is one of the most wholesome, hilarious, and inspired moves by a celeb I've seen in a long time: He ordered the entire menu in one go, in an effort to boost the chain's sales.

Taking to X, the DJ shared a photo of himself standing by a table in a Red Lobster location, which had been set with every. single. menu item they serve—lobster, nachos, crab, salad, broccoli, breaded calamari... and of course the famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Ya boy meant it when I said I was gonna do anything and everything to help @redlobster and save the cheddar bay biscuits,,, ordered the whole menu,!!!"

I think this is what they call the American dream?

One fan commented, "Wait you saving @redlobster and the water polo team? Love it!!"—referring to the rapper sponsoring the U.S. women's water polo team for the Olympics after he learned that it was difficult for the competitors to afford all the costs associated with participating.

He answered, "And teachers and music education and mental health awareness and food banks and addiction counseling and FUN seems like FUN needs to be saved lots these days," referencing all the causes he's used his money and influence to effect.

After Red Lobster announced it had filed for bankruptcy, Flav was immediately on the case, writing on X, "YOOOO,,, I use my platform to help others and now I wanna use it to help save one of America’s greatest dining dynasties,,,

"Yo @redlobster CALL ME,!!!

"I gotchu."

In an Instagram post about the time he ordered the entire Red Lobster menu, Flav explained that he brought his family with him to enjoy the feast.

One person hilariously commented, "Some heroes wear clocks," in reference to Flav's statement accessory.

Of course, the Public Enemy rapper isn't under any illusion that one (albeit extremely large) meal will be enough to save Red Lobster. However, he told TMZ that he's scheduled a meeting with the chain, and that there could be a potential collab on the cards. Frankly, truly excellent work.