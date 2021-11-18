Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Went Instagram Official

So. Your least likely celeb couple (after Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd, maybe) is looking more and more likely by the day.

Rapper Flavor Flav posted an Instagram photo of himself with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Kris Jenner, all three of whom were sporting matching plaid pajamas for the pic (with Kardashian taking the bottoms of one pair and Davidson wearing the top).

In said photo, Flavor Flav has his arms around Jenner and a pouting Kardashian, who is crouched on top of the sofa Davidson is sitting on. The comedian, true to himself, has his tongue all the way out and is flipping off the camera with a single dark polished nail.

Flavor Flav wrote, "celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner ... Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,"

While this post isn't an acknowledgement of Kardashian and Davidson's relationship per se, it's definitely meant to get tongues wagging—because as we all know, no piece of potential PR is left up to chance in the Kardashian family.

And if this is the first you're hearing of these particular dating rumors, here's a little refresher. The reality TV star and the comedian filmed some Saturday Night Live skits together when Kardashian was hosting the show. A little while later, they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm. Then, they had dinner two nights in a row in New York City—once alone and once with friends.

Then came the real kicker: a source told Us Weekly that Kardashian was "falling for" Davidson. "﻿﻿He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens," they said.

So they're probably dating, right? I mean, right? But I guess we'll just have to wait for an official official announcement.