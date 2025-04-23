On the Atlantic seaboard, summer typically brings lobster rolls dripping with butter, served on gingham-lined trays. But for the 2025 season, TikTok has reassigned the crustacean to fashion: a $34.99 white beaded shoulder bag, its five red lobsters marching across the front, has become the platform’s prize catch. The same shoppers who waited in line for last year's Cape Cod bracelets are now sweeping every T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, catapulting the fisherman aesthetic from a salt-spray staple to a niche viral summer frenzy.

What Is the Viral Beaded Lobster Bag?

Picture a white, East-West shoulder silhouette stitched entirely from glossy seed beads and studded with exactly six red crustaceans (five on the front, and one back). First spotted on April 6 by user @leahalba, the T.J. Maxx and Marshalls find has since clogged “For You” feeds everywhere—#lobsterbag and #beadedbags clips now top 18 million collective views (and growing) on TikTok, with creators chronicling 13-store scavenger hunts. Some have even offered their vital organs in exchange for the purse.

Why Is Everyone Hooked on the Viral Beaded Lobster Bag?

Think of the bag as summer’s Cape Cod bracelet 2.0: a wink to New England nostalgia that also taps the broader fisherman aesthetic—cable-knit sweaters, weather-beaten fisherman sandals, jute-style bags, and, now, a sprinkle of tongue-in-cheek kitsch. Even the team that maps out T.J. Maxx’s treasure-hunt layouts is vying for the bag.

“I want one—I’m sneaking out during nap time to look,” my friend Kristen Jacques, a Boston-based store-design manager at TJX Companies, texted when I asked if the crustacean craze had reached HQ.

According to Google Trends, U.S. search interest for “beaded bag” hit its five-year peak the week of April 6–12, 2025, mirroring the bag’s first surge on TikTok (that same window marks a 300 percent year-over-year jump). Add the platform's perpetual appetite for a good hunt, and Gen Z's obsession with a micro-trend, and you have the perfect storm.

Where to Find TikTok’s Viral Lobster Beaded Bag—Plus, the Best Alternatives

So, how do you reel one in—or at least fake the catch? First, scour the circuit. TikTok sleuths have been spotting the original lobster bag on seasonal tables at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, especially in beach-adjacent towns. If the hunt proves futile, pivot to longtime beaded purse evangelists like Staud and Susan Alexandra, who carry similar motifs without the need for hours of hunting. And if you’re still empty-handed, you can always channel the aesthetic instead: clip on a maritime bag charm, grab a sailor-stripe Breton top, or pull on one of JuJu's Vera Shell necklaces.

Whether the lobster beaded bag obsession survives past Memorial Day is anyone’s guess. For now, the purse might just be the new catch of the season.