TikTok's Viral Beaded Lobster Bag Has Reached Its Boiling Point
A $34.99 purse from T.J. Maxx has sparked a nationwide scavenger hunt.
On the Atlantic seaboard, summer typically brings lobster rolls dripping with butter, served on gingham-lined trays. But for the 2025 season, TikTok has reassigned the crustacean to fashion: a $34.99 white beaded shoulder bag, its five red lobsters marching across the front, has become the platform’s prize catch. The same shoppers who waited in line for last year's Cape Cod bracelets are now sweeping every T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, catapulting the fisherman aesthetic from a salt-spray staple to a niche viral summer frenzy.
@baconandbeauty ♬ original sound - baconandbeauty
What Is the Viral Beaded Lobster Bag?
Picture a white, East-West shoulder silhouette stitched entirely from glossy seed beads and studded with exactly six red crustaceans (five on the front, and one back). First spotted on April 6 by user @leahalba, the T.J. Maxx and Marshalls find has since clogged “For You” feeds everywhere—#lobsterbag and #beadedbags clips now top 18 million collective views (and growing) on TikTok, with creators chronicling 13-store scavenger hunts. Some have even offered their vital organs in exchange for the purse.
@laur_en_order___ ♬ original sound - Ms. Lawson-Biology Instructor
Why Is Everyone Hooked on the Viral Beaded Lobster Bag?
Think of the bag as summer’s Cape Cod bracelet 2.0: a wink to New England nostalgia that also taps the broader fisherman aesthetic—cable-knit sweaters, weather-beaten fisherman sandals, jute-style bags, and, now, a sprinkle of tongue-in-cheek kitsch. Even the team that maps out T.J. Maxx’s treasure-hunt layouts is vying for the bag.
“I want one—I’m sneaking out during nap time to look,” my friend Kristen Jacques, a Boston-based store-design manager at TJX Companies, texted when I asked if the crustacean craze had reached HQ.
According to Google Trends, U.S. search interest for “beaded bag” hit its five-year peak the week of April 6–12, 2025, mirroring the bag’s first surge on TikTok (that same window marks a 300 percent year-over-year jump). Add the platform's perpetual appetite for a good hunt, and Gen Z's obsession with a micro-trend, and you have the perfect storm.
Where to Find TikTok’s Viral Lobster Beaded Bag—Plus, the Best Alternatives
So, how do you reel one in—or at least fake the catch? First, scour the circuit. TikTok sleuths have been spotting the original lobster bag on seasonal tables at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, especially in beach-adjacent towns. If the hunt proves futile, pivot to longtime beaded purse evangelists like Staud and Susan Alexandra, who carry similar motifs without the need for hours of hunting. And if you’re still empty-handed, you can always channel the aesthetic instead: clip on a maritime bag charm, grab a sailor-stripe Breton top, or pull on one of JuJu's Vera Shell necklaces.
Whether the lobster beaded bag obsession survives past Memorial Day is anyone’s guess. For now, the purse might just be the new catch of the season.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sara Holzman is the Style Director for Marie Claire, where she's worked alongside the publication for eight years in various roles, ensuring the brand's fashion content continues to inform, inspire, and shape the conversation about fashion's ever-evolving landscape. With a degree from the Missouri School of Journalism, Sara is responsible for overseeing a diverse fashion content mix, from emerging and legacy designer profiles to reported features on the influence of social media on style and seasonal and micro trends across the world's fashion epicenters in New York, Milan, and Paris. Before joining Marie Claire, Sara held fashion roles at Conde Nast's Lucky Magazine and Self Magazine and was a style and travel contributor to Equinox's Furthermore website. Over her decade of experience in the fashion industry, Sara has helped guide each brand's style point of view, working alongside veteran photographers and stylists to bring editorial and celebrity photo shoots to fruition from start to finish. Sara currently lives in New York City. When she's not penning about fashion or travel, she’s at the farmer’s market, on a run, working to perfect her roasted chicken recipe, or spending time with her husband, dog, and cat. Follow her along at @sarajonewyork
-
Kendall Jenner Has the Last Word on the Best Travel Shoes
Leave your ballet flats in your checked bag.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Prince Harry Gave Nephew Prince Louis an Extremely Rare Five-Figure Gift for His Christening
Uncle Harry for the gifting win.
By Kristin Contino
-
Every Stylish Parisian Is Wearing These 6 Shoe Trends This Spring
From woven sandals to retro suede sneakers.Partner Content Created With Who What Wear.
By Judith Jones
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Carries Bella Hadid's Dune London Bag to the Front of the Spring Accessories Pack
I need one in every color.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Summer 2025's Fashion Trends Champion Low-Effort, High-Reward Style
From perfectly placed cutouts to just-right fabrics, this season's best focus on working smarter, not harder.
By Emma Childs
-
24 Sandals I Can’t Stop Thinking About From Zara, Mango, and Nordstrom
It's time to stock up.
By Lauren Tappan
-
Jeans and a Cute Top Are Your Shortcut to Easy Summer Style
The classic outfit formula got a revamp.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
I Asked Nordstrom’s Associate Fashion Director About 5 Can’t‑Miss Spring and Summer 2025 Trends—Here’s What She Told Me
From groovy boho styles to polished gardener-inspired outfits.
By Lauren Tappan
-
Aritzia’s Newest Collection Is the Secret to My Elevated Summer Wardrobe
25 breezy pieces I’m coveting for the season ahead.
By Lauren Tappan
-
The Peep-Toe Shoe Trend Is Back—and Against All Odds, I’m Into It
From front-row sightings to runway revivals, the shoe has returned—and this time, it’s chic.
By Emma Childs
-
Wedge Sandals Are Back—You Can Thank the Boho Trend
This groovy open-toed style is seeing a footwear renaissance,
By Lauren Tappan