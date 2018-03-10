Today's Top Stories
16 Royals You Should Follow on Instagram

Princess Eugenie is in good company.

Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana's niece, on Instagram
Instagram

Princess Eugenie is the latest royal to join Instagram, but she's far from alone. While most members of the British royal family personally refrain from posting on social media, a select few have their own Instagram accounts. And when it comes to royal families around the world, several princes and princesses share intimate snapshots from their lives on a regular basis. Here are some of the best:

1 Princess Eugenie

Think Jack said something funny!

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) on

Meghan Markle deleted her Instagram account to join the British royal family, but Princess Eugenie has bucked tradition by securing her own verified account on the platform. She launched her new social media presence to celebrate International Women's Day.

2 Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York

Thank you so much @carlazampatti for the beautiful dress #sydney #australia #ddu

A post shared by Sarah Ferguson (@sarahferguson15) on

Princess Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, is on Instagram already. She was married to Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's son, with whom she has two daughters. Despite divorcing the Prince in 1996, she remains a member of the royal family.

3 Arthur Chatto

A post shared by Arthur Chatto (@artchatto) on

Chatto made headlines in 2017 for posting topless snaps on Instagram. The grandson of the late Princess Margaret, Chatto was best known for being Queen Elizabeth II's pageboy, before his abs became famous, that is. According to Hello! Chatto's original account has been deactivated, so this new one may or may not be legit.

4 Lady Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer is Princess Diana's niece, and the resemblance is uncanny. She modeled in Dolce and Gabbana's "Secrets & Diamonds" show in Feb. 2018, and she also featured in one of their print campaigns earlier this year.

5 Padmanabh Singh

Le Bal, Paris ! @avaphillippe

A post shared by Padmanabh Singh (@pachojaipur) on

His official title is the Maharaja Padmanabh Singh, as a member of the former ruling family of Jaipur State, in Rajasthan, India. An avid polo player, he accompanied Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillippe, to the Bal des Débutantes for her society debut.

6 Princess Charlene of Monaco​​​

Although the account is managed by the Palace of Monaco, Princess Charlene's Instagram offers an insight into what life is like when you're Grace Kelly's daughter-in-law.

7 Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark

Princess Tatiana is the wife of Prince Nikolaos, son of the former King of Greece. Prior to becoming a royal, she worked for Diane von Fürstenberg doing PR.

8 Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark

Arnold Palmer Alert !

A post shared by Olympia of Greece (@olympiagreece) on

The eldest daughter of the Crown Prince and Princess of Greece, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark is based in New York. She's modeled for Town & Country, Vanity Fair, and Dolce & Gabbana.

9 Marius Borg Høiby

👤

A post shared by Marius Borg Høiby (@marius_borg) on

The son of the Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, Marius Borg Høiby is now based in Los Angeles, where he surfs and skates regularly.

10 Pauline Ducruet

Now based in New York, Pauline Ducruet was raised in Monaco, and is the granddaughter of Grace Kelly.

11 Prince Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum

🛫 #travel 👋🏼

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

Dubai's Crown Prince has over 6.2 million Instagram followers. In 2017, Cosmopolitan.com named him one of The 7 Most Eligible Royal Bachelors in the World. He publishes poetry under his nickname, Fazza.

12 Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Denmark

◾️◾️

A post shared by Constantine Alexios (@alexiosgreece) on

Prince Constantine-Alexios is currently studying at Georgetown University. He's also Prince William's godson.

13 Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton

Although they don't have personal Instagrams, the princes and their partners share regular updates via the Kensington Palace account.

14 Camille Gottlieb

👀💍💙

A post shared by Cam🌎 (@camillerosegottlieb) on

As Grace Kelly's granddaughter, Camille Gottlieb shows off her impeccable style on Instagram. The daughter of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, Camille isn't in line to the throne as her father is Stéphanie's former bodyguard, Jean-Raymond Gottlieb

15 Talita von Fürstenberg

💫💫💫💫💫

A post shared by Talita Von Furstenberg🌹 (@talitavon) on

The granddaugher of Diane von Fürstenberg and Prince Egon von Fürstenberg, Talita is another model who walked the runway at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan show.

16 Prince Mateen of Brunei

It’s been a golden year, best wishes for happiness in the new year 🙏🏽

A post shared by Mateen (@tmski) on

Prince Mateen of Brunei attended Sandhurst Military Academy, much like Prince William and Prince Harry. He is one of the Sultan of Brunei's twelve children.

