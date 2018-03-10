16 Royals You Should Follow on Instagram

Princess Eugenie is the latest royal to join Instagram, but she's far from alone. While most members of the British royal family personally refrain from posting on social media, a select few have their own Instagram accounts. And when it comes to royal families around the world, several princes and princesses share intimate snapshots from their lives on a regular basis. Here are some of the best:
1
Princess Eugenie
Meghan Markle deleted her Instagram account to join the British royal family, but Princess Eugenie has bucked tradition by securing her own verified account on the platform. She launched her new social media presence to celebrate International Women's Day.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
Princess Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, is on Instagram already. She was married to Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's son, with whom she has two daughters. Despite divorcing the Prince in 1996, she remains a member of the royal family.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Arthur Chatto
Chatto made headlines in 2017 for posting topless snaps on Instagram. The grandson of the late Princess Margaret, Chatto was best known for being Queen Elizabeth II's pageboy, before his abs became famous, that is. According to Hello! Chatto's original account has been deactivated, so this new one may or may not be legit.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Padmanabh Singh
His official title is the Maharaja Padmanabh Singh, as a member of the former ruling family of Jaipur State, in Rajasthan, India. An avid polo player, he accompanied Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillippe, to the Bal des Débutantes for her society debut.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6
Princess Charlene of Monaco
Although the account is managed by the Palace of Monaco, Princess Charlene's Instagram offers an insight into what life is like when you're Grace Kelly's daughter-in-law.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark
Princess Tatiana is the wife of Prince Nikolaos, son of the former King of Greece. Prior to becoming a royal, she worked for Diane von Fürstenberg doing PR.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark
The eldest daughter of the Crown Prince and Princess of Greece, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark is based in New York. She's modeled for Town & Country, Vanity Fair, and Dolce & Gabbana.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9
Marius Borg Høiby
The son of the Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, Marius Borg Høiby is now based in Los Angeles, where he surfs and skates regularly.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10
Pauline Ducruet
Now based in New York, Pauline Ducruet was raised in Monaco, and is the granddaughter of Grace Kelly.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11
Prince Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12
Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Denmark
Prince Constantine-Alexios is currently studying at Georgetown University. He's also Prince William's godson.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton
Although they don't have personal Instagrams, the princes and their partners share regular updates via the Kensington Palace account.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14
Camille Gottlieb
As Grace Kelly's granddaughter, Camille Gottlieb shows off her impeccable style on Instagram. The daughter of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, Camille isn't in line to the throne as her father is Stéphanie's former bodyguard, Jean-Raymond Gottlieb
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15
Talita von Fürstenberg
The granddaugher of Diane von Fürstenberg and Prince Egon von Fürstenberg, Talita is another model who walked the runway at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan show.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
16
Prince Mateen of Brunei
Prince Mateen of Brunei attended Sandhurst Military Academy, much like Prince William and Prince Harry. He is one of the Sultan of Brunei's twelve children.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below