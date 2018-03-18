Insane Celebrity Tattoos People Wished Were Fake

Celebrities love to get tattoos and usually, fans are 100 percent on board. Sometimes, however, celebs get ink that fans hope (even just for a fleeting moment) might be fake.
1
Ben Affleck's Phoenix Tattoo
Ben Affleck claimed that the giant, full-color phoenix tattoo on his back wasn't real when fans first caught sight of it. It has since been proven to be very real indeed.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2
Harry Styles' Butterfly Tattoo
Harry Styles has a lot of tattoos, but even hardcore One Direction fans hoped this giant butterfly was a joke. It was not though, and it eventually grew on people. Hopefully.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Ed Sheeran's Lion Tattoo
In August 2015, Ed Sheeran unveiled a giant lion tattoo on his chest. Fans thought the tattoo was a joke, but he confirmed in a November 2015 interview with Ellen that it was definitely real.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4
Cara Delevingne's Eyes Tattoo
Cara Delevingne tapped NYC tattoo artist Bang Bang to ink a pair of eyes on the back of her neck. The art is beautiful, but also creepy. And also very real.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Miley Cyrus' Vegemite Tattoo
Tattoo artist Dr. Woo shared a picture of Miley Cyrus' tattoo tribute to her Australian love, Liam Hemsworth: A jar of Vegemite. Some fans thought there might have been better ways to honor Liam, but to each their own.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6
Justin Bieber's Jesus Portrait Tattoo
Bieber has a lot of tattoos, but some fans were a little incredulous of the portrait of Jesus Christ he got on his calf.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below