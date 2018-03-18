Today's Top Stories
Insane Celebrity Tattoos People Wished Were Fake

Getty Images

Celebrities love to get tattoos and usually, fans are 100 percent on board. Sometimes, however, celebs get ink that fans hope (even just for a fleeting moment) might be fake.

1 Ben Affleck's Phoenix Tattoo

Ben Affleck claimed that the giant, full-color phoenix tattoo on his back wasn't real when fans first caught sight of it. It has since been proven to be very real indeed.

2 Harry Styles' Butterfly Tattoo

Penstagram.

A post shared by @ harrystyles on

Harry Styles has a lot of tattoos, but even hardcore One Direction fans hoped this giant butterfly was a joke. It was not though, and it eventually grew on people. Hopefully.

3 Ed Sheeran's Lion Tattoo

Halfway and ouch

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

In August 2015, Ed Sheeran unveiled a giant lion tattoo on his chest. Fans thought the tattoo was a joke, but he confirmed in a November 2015 interview with Ellen that it was definitely real.

4 Cara Delevingne's Eyes Tattoo

👁👁 @caradelevingne

A post shared by Bang Bang Tattoo (@bangbangnyc) on

Cara Delevingne tapped NYC tattoo artist Bang Bang to ink a pair of eyes on the back of her neck. The art is beautiful, but also creepy. And also very real.

5 Miley Cyrus' Vegemite Tattoo

@mileycyrus don't play when it comes to #vegemite 🍴 #halfneedle

A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on

Tattoo artist Dr. Woo shared a picture of Miley Cyrus' tattoo tribute to her Australian love, Liam Hemsworth: A jar of Vegemite. Some fans thought there might have been better ways to honor Liam, but to each their own.

6 Justin Bieber's Jesus Portrait Tattoo

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Bieber has a lot of tattoos, but some fans were a little incredulous of the portrait of Jesus Christ he got on his calf.

