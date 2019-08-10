17 Times Royals Bared Their Legs

When Kate Middleton stepped out in a pair of shorts for the inaugural King’s Cup regatta (which she and her husband, Prince William, hosted), she made headlines for her fashion choice. Why? Because it was her first time wearing shorts as a royal. Royal ladies aren't big on showing their legs in general, and certainly not in shorts. Here are some of the most notable instances of royal women showing some leg—both before and after joining the royal family.
Diana notably wore shorts when she hit the gym.
Before she became a Duchess, Kate wore this statement-making ensemble to a themed fundraiser.
Back in her acting days, Meghan was no stranger to showing some leg.
Kate showed some leg in a short (by her current standards, at least) skirt at her university graduation.
Meghan wore this fun, short shift dress to the 2013 USA Upfronts.
Here's another of Meghan's shorter looks from her Suits days.
Princess Di had not problem wearing short shorts to the gym.
When Kate flashed some thigh at a royal engagement in 2013, it wasn't exactly by choice, but royal legs are such a rare sight, this actually makes the list.
Kate showed a little leg in a very class way in this high/low ballgown.
Princess Eugenie stepped out in shorts and tights in New York City.
Before she joined the royal family, Meghan Markle went through a shorts and blazer phase.
Another look from Meghan's "shorts and blazers" summer.
Before she married Prince William, Kate took part in the early aughts' trends, like denim mini-skirts.
If you think spotting a royal in shorts is rare, imagine the unlikelihood of a bikini sighting. Diana was photographed in one at the beach in the '90s.
Meghan's, erm, uniform for Deal or No Deal was a red mini-dress that bared plenty of leg.
Kate Middleton wears longer skirts these days, but sometimes Mother Nature has other plans when it comes to showing off your gams.
Kate wore her first pair of shorts as a member of the royal family for the 2019 King’s Cup regatta.