How Celebrities Are Celebrating This Memorial Day Weekend

Regular weekends may not feel as special these days, as lockdowns and quarantines in response to the coronavirus pandemic have robbed time of all its meaning, but long weekends still feel, well special somehow. Celebrities are doing their part to keep the long weekend vibes alive this Memorial Day. Here's a look at how some of your faves are making the most of the three-day weekend (you know, while still observing social distancing guidelines like responsible citizens).
Chrissy Teigen
"It’s been 3 memorial days since this was removed from Instagram. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸"
Kourtney Kardashian
"Escape to the desert 🌵🐫🌞."
Miranda Kerr
"Some real heavy reading this weekend 😅📖💖."
Jennifer Garner
"This Memorial Day, when sacrifice has been brought into such sharp focus, I am filled with gratitude for our Gold Star families, who represent heroism, who know loss, who live with courage. We are better for living in your country. Thank you. ♥️🌟♥️."
Ed Westwick
"Anyone else staying inside watching movies all day for Memorial Day like me?"
Kim Kardashian
"OMG I cant with these two 😍."
Priyanka Chopra
"Both my parents served in the Indian Army... and maybe that’s why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world. Today let’s think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom. #memorialday"
Jennifer Lopez
"Today, #LetsGetLoud for our heroes! ❤️🤍💙 We honor all those who served our amazing country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. 🇺🇸🙏 ✨ #HappyMemorialDay 📸: MTV"
Reese Witherspoon
"Remembering the brave servicemen and women who sacrificed everything to keep us safe. Your memory lives on forever. 🇺🇸❤️ #MemorialDay."
Kayleigh Roberts
Contributor
Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.
