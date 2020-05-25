Today's Top Stories
1
The Making of Dawson's Creek's Most Iconic Couple
2
The Very Best "Me vs. 2020" Memes
3
Can We Beat the Next Supervirus?
4
The Future of Celebrity Styling Post-Pandemic
5
What's Cookin' With Sarah Flint

How Celebrities Are Celebrating This Memorial Day Weekend

By Kayleigh Roberts
celebrity memorial day instagrams
Instagram

Regular weekends may not feel as special these days, as lockdowns and quarantines in response to the coronavirus pandemic have robbed time of all its meaning, but long weekends still feel, well special somehow. Celebrities are doing their part to keep the long weekend vibes alive this Memorial Day. Here's a look at how some of your faves are making the most of the three-day weekend (you know, while still observing social distancing guidelines like responsible citizens).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Chrissy Teigen

"It’s been 3 memorial days since this was removed from Instagram. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸"

Kourtney Kardashian
View this post on Instagram

Escape to the desert 🌵🐫🌞

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

"Escape to the desert 🌵🐫🌞."

Miranda Kerr
View this post on Instagram

Some real heavy reading this weekend 😅📖💖

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

"Some real heavy reading this weekend 😅📖💖."

Jennifer Garner

"This Memorial Day, when sacrifice has been brought into such sharp focus, I am filled with gratitude for our Gold Star families, who represent heroism, who know loss, who live with courage. We are better for living in your country. Thank you. ♥️🌟♥️."

Emma Roberts

"It was a @fendi & @foundoyster kind of weekend 🌸💗 #notanad."

Ed Westwick

"Anyone else staying inside watching movies all day for Memorial Day like me?"

Kim Kardashian
View this post on Instagram

OMG I cant with these two 😍

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

"OMG I cant with these two 😍."

Priyanka Chopra

"Both my parents served in the Indian Army... and maybe that’s why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world. Today let’s think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom. #memorialday"

Jennifer Lopez

"Today, #LetsGetLoud for our heroes! ❤️🤍💙 We honor all those who served our amazing country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. 🇺🇸🙏 ✨ #HappyMemorialDay 📸: MTV"

Nina Dobrev
View this post on Instagram

🍍

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

"🍍"

Reese Witherspoon

"Remembering the brave servicemen and women who sacrificed everything to keep us safe. Your memory lives on forever. 🇺🇸❤️ #MemorialDay."

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Swifties Found Evidence Taylor Faked Her Own Cover
The Queen Found Meghan's Wedding Down Questionable
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Aww, The Queen Noted Archie Has Harry's Red Hair
Why Kate Recycled a Look for Meghan's Wedding
Meghan Believed There Was a Conspiracy Against Her
Prince Harry Will Be Like a "Lost Soul" in LA
Try a Royal-Approved Scone Recipe
Cameron Diaz Might Be Un-Retiring From Acting
Chrissy Isn't Happy With John's Latest Lyrics
Harry and William Are Back on Speaking Terms