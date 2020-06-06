Celebrities Joined in Honoring Breonna Taylor on What Would Have Been Her 27th Birthday

Friday, June 5, would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday. Taylor, an EMT, was killed in her home two months ago when police officers shot her eight times during an attempted drug sting. Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, paid tribute to her during an interview with Good Morning America.

"Breonna was just full of life. She loved life and she'd light up a room," Palmer said. "In that brief moment, where people forgot about her for two months at a time, people need to know that Breonna Taylor mattered and that Breonna Taylor was great."

Thousands took to social media to pay tribute to Taylor on her birthday, many using the hashtag #SayHerName. Here are just some of the messages from celebrities who used their platforms to honor Taylor and call for justice in her name.