Gabourey Sidibe Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins With Husband Brandon Frankel

Gabourey Sidibe—who also goes by Gabby—has announced she's pregnant with twins, her first children with husband Brandon Frankel.

Sharing some sweet pictures of herself and Frankel cradling her baby bump, plus one of them pretending to push a double stroller, Sidibe wrote on Instagram, "I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies,double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon!"

She added, "Twinty Twinty Four!!"

Octavia Spencer wrote, "Congratulations!!!!! You’re radiant"

Ava DuVernay added, "Wow! Bless you and congratulations!!!"

Jordin Sparks chimed in, "OH MY GOSH!!!! Congratulations!! This page is now a twinstagram!!"

Sidibe, who rose to fame following her role in the 2009 film Precious, married Frankel in March 2021, though they only made the news public in December 2022 after the actress revealed it on television.

"SURPRISE! I can finally call her my WIFE publicly!" Frankel wrote on Instagram after that, alongside a selfie of them wearing their wedding rings. "Since @gabby3shabby finally spilled the beans today on Live with Kelly and Ryan- we’ve been MARRIED since March ‘21! Relieved we can finally tell the world. So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life. Every day is the best day with you. Nobody I would rather raise cats with and be in bed by a smooth 8pm with. Love you forever"

Sidibe didn't hide the news of their engagement for quite so long, writing on Instagram in November 2020, "My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist." Melting.

Though the twins will be these two's first human children, as you may have gathered by now, Sidibe and Frankel are proud cat parents to two little cuties.